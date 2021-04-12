Random Color

Random color is a simple javascript module for generating random colors that contrast enough to distinguish between one another, and are not too loud (by default, all colours can have readable black/dark font overlayed).

Example

Useful, for example, in charts and diagrams where X number of series need to be distinguished by color.

See changelog.

Getting it

npm install rcolor

Browser

Clone this repo / copy dist/rcolor.min.js

Note that the dist/rcolor.js file is a CommonJS export (the node.js build)

Using it

With the browser build:

window .rcolor()

With the node build:

const rcolor = require ( 'rcolor' ) rcolor()

This module holds the initial random number seed as internal state. To regenerate the random number seed, call the reSeed method: rcolor.reSeed() .

Options / Configuration

You can specify the hue , saturation and value . The following are the defaults:

const goldenRatio = 0.618 rcolor({ hue : ( Math .random() + goldenRatio) % 1 , saturation : 0.5 , value : 0.95 })

If you used this module prior to NPM availability (between 2013 and 2017), you can find that source (including the Dart version) on the legacy branch.

License

Free to use and distribute under the MIT license.

Sorry, Colour

Apologies in advance to my commonwealth friends, if you find 'color' vs. 'colour'. It was a hard decision for a Canadian. :)

Wes Johnson @SterlingWes