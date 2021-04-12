Random color is a simple javascript module for generating random colors that contrast enough to distinguish between one another, and are not too loud (by default, all colours can have readable black/dark font overlayed).
Useful, for example, in charts and diagrams where X number of series need to be distinguished by color.
npm install rcolor
Clone this repo / copy
dist/rcolor.min.js
Note that the
dist/rcolor.js file is a CommonJS export (the node.js build)
With the browser build:
window.rcolor()
// > "#79f2ab"
With the node build:
const rcolor = require('rcolor')
rcolor() // "#79f2ab"
This module holds the initial random number seed as internal state. To regenerate the random number seed, call the
reSeed method:
rcolor.reSeed().
You can specify the
hue,
saturation and
value. The following are the defaults:
const goldenRatio = 0.618 // ... truncated
rcolor({
hue: (Math.random() + goldenRatio) % 1,
saturation: 0.5,
value: 0.95
})
If you used this module prior to NPM availability (between 2013 and 2017), you can find that source (including the Dart version) on the legacy branch.
Free to use and distribute under the MIT license.
Apologies in advance to my commonwealth friends, if you find 'color' vs. 'colour'. It was a hard decision for a Canadian. :)
