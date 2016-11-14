rcloader

For build system plugins that need to fetch relative config files (like .jshintrc).

Features

Find the closest config file (like .jshintrc) relative to the file you are linting

Lookups are cached to limit IO operations

Accepts input directly from plugin consumers to specifiy a file that should always be used specify a default file specify overrides disable file lookup



Install

npm install rcloader

Use

This plugin was written to specifically address this issue for a couple of gulp plugins.

within a gulp plugin

var RcLoader = require ( 'rcloader' ); var map = require ( 'map-stream' ); module .exports = function MyGulpPlugin ( options ) { var rcLoader = new RcLoader( '.configfilename' , options); return map( function ( file, cb ) { rcLoader.for(file.path, function ( err, fileOpts ) { cb( null , file); }); }); };

If you would rather, just skip the callback and it will run synchronously.

var fileOpts = rcLoader.for(file.path, options);

Options

The second argument to the RcLoader constructor should be the options that plugin consumers define, and it can take a few different forms.

If the user specifies a string, it is used as a path to the only config file that they care about. Calling rcLoader.for(path) will always return a copy of the config file at that path.

If the user specifies an object, the following keys will be stripped from it:

lookup , Boolean: Find the closest config file each time .for() is called. default is true, unless options is a path.

, Boolean: Find the closest config file each time is called. default is true, unless is a path. defaultFile , string: Specify a default configuration file.