rclnodejs is a Node.js client library for the Robot Operating System (ROS 2). It provides a JavaScript API and tooling for ROS 2 programming. TypeScript declarations, i.e., (*.d.ts), are included to support use in TypeScript projects.
Here's an example for how to create a ROS 2 node that publishes a string message in a few lines of JavaScript.
const rclnodejs = require('rclnodejs');
rclnodejs.init().then(() => {
const node = new rclnodejs.Node('publisher_example_node');
const publisher = node.createPublisher('std_msgs/msg/String', 'topic');
publisher.publish(`Hello ROS 2 from rclnodejs`);
node.spin();
});
Before installing
rclnodejs please ensure the following software is installed and configured on your system:
Nodejs version between 10.23.1 - 16.x.
ROS 2 SDK for details. DON'T FORGET TO SOURCE THE ROS 2 SETUP FILE
Install the rclnodejs version that is compatible with your version of ROS 2 (see table below).
For the most current version of rclnodejs run:
npm i rclnodejs
To install a specific version of rclnodejs use:
npm i rclnodejs@x.y.z
|RCLNODEJS Version
|Compatible ROS 2 Release
|0.21.0 (current) (API)
|Galactic Geochelone / Foxy Fitzroy / Eloquent Elusor
|0.10.3
|Dashing Diademata - Patch 4
"rclnodejs":"RobotWebTools/rclnodejs#<branch>" to your
package.json depdendency section.
rclnodejs-cli is a companion project we recently launched to provide a commandline interface to a set of developer tools for working with this
rclnodejs. You may find
rclnodejs-cli particularly useful if you plan to create ROS 2 node(s) and launch files for working with multiple node orchestrations.
Usage: rclnodejs [command] [options]
Options:
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
create-package [options] <package-name> Create a ROS2 package for Nodejs development.
generate-ros-messages Generate JavaScript code from ROS2 IDL interfaces
help [command] display help for command
API documentation is generated by
jsdoc and can be viewed in the
docs/ folder or on-line. To create a local copy of the documentation run
npm run docs.
rclnodejs API can be used in TypeScript projects. You can find the TypeScript declaration files (*.d.ts) in the
types/ folder.
Your
tsconfig.json file should include the following compiler options:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"target": "es6"
// your additional options here
}
}
Here's a short
rclnodejs TypeScript example:
import * as rclnodejs from 'rclnodejs';
rclnodejs.init().then(() => {
const node = new rclnodejs.Node('publisher_example_node');
const publisher = node.createPublisher('std_msgs/msg/String', 'topic');
publisher.publish(`Hello ROS 2 from rclnodejs`);
node.spin();
});
The benefits of using TypeScript become evident when working with more complex use-cases. ROS messages are defined in the
types/interfaces.d.ts module. This module is updated as part of the
generate-ros-messages process described in the next section.
ROS components communicate by sending and receiving messages described
by the interface definition language (IDL). ROS client libraries such as
rclnodejs are responsible for converting these IDL message descriptions
into source code of their target language. For this, rclnodejs provides
the npm binary
generate-ros-messages script that reads the IDL
message files of a ROS environment and generates corresponding JavaScript
message interface files. Additionally, the tool generates the TypeScript
interface.d.ts file containing declarations for each IDL message file.
Learn more about ROS interfaces and IDL here.
In the following example rclnodejs loads a generated JavaScript message file corresponding to the ROS `std_msgs/msg/String' definition.
import * as rclnodejs from 'rclnodejs';
let stringMsgObject = rclnodejs.createMessageObject('std_msgs/msg/String');
stringMsgObject.data = 'hello world';
Message files are generated as a post-install step of the rclnodejs installation process. Thereafter, you will need to manually run the rclnodejs message generation script when new ROS message packages are installed for which your ROS2-nodejs project has a dependency.
generate-ros-messages Utility
To run the
generate-ros-messages script from your Nodejs package, use the
npx utility included in your Nodejs installation.
npx generate-ros-messages
The newly generated JavaScript files can be found at
<yourproject>/node_modules/rclnodejs/generated/.
