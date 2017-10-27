Loads library configuration in all possible ways
Read library configurations from
yaml,
json,
js files or from sections in
package.json.
npm install --save rcfile
'use strict'
var rcfile = require('rcfile')
console.log(rcfile('eslint'))
//> { extends: 'standard',
// rules:
// { 'comma-dangle': [ 2, 'always-multiline' ],
// 'arrow-parens': [ 2, 'as-needed' ] } }
console.log(rcfile('travis', { configFileName: '.travis' }))
//> { language: 'node_js',
// sudo: false,
// node_js: [ 'v0.10', 'v4' ],
// cache: { directories: [ 'node_modules' ] },
// before_install: [ 'npm install -g npm@3' ],
// install: [ 'npm install' ],
// after_success:
// [ 'if [[ $TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION == "v4" ]]; then npm run coveralls; fi;',
// 'if [[ $TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION == "v4" ]]; then npm run semantic-release; fi;' ] }