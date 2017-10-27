rcfile

Loads library configuration in all possible ways

Read library configurations from yaml , json , js files or from sections in package.json .

Installation

npm install --save rcfile

Usage

var rcfile = require ( 'rcfile' ) console .log(rcfile( 'eslint' )) console .log(rcfile( 'travis' , { configFileName : '.travis' }))

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan