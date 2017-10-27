openbase logo
rcf

rcfile

by Zoltan Kochan
1.0.3 (see all)

Loads library configuration in all possible ways

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

rcfile

Loads library configuration in all possible ways

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Read library configurations from yaml, json, js files or from sections in package.json.

Installation

npm install --save rcfile

Usage

'use strict'
var rcfile = require('rcfile')

console.log(rcfile('eslint'))
//> { extends: 'standard',
//    rules:
//     { 'comma-dangle': [ 2, 'always-multiline' ],
//       'arrow-parens': [ 2, 'as-needed' ] } }

console.log(rcfile('travis', { configFileName: '.travis' }))
//> { language: 'node_js',
//    sudo: false,
//    node_js: [ 'v0.10', 'v4' ],
//    cache: { directories: [ 'node_modules' ] },
//    before_install: [ 'npm install -g npm@3' ],
//    install: [ 'npm install' ],
//    after_success:
//     [ 'if [[ $TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION == "v4" ]]; then npm run coveralls; fi;',
//       'if [[ $TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION == "v4" ]]; then npm run semantic-release; fi;' ] }

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan

