Node module to edit resources of Windows executables.

Requirements

On platforms other than Windows, you will need to have Wine 1.6 or later installed and in the system path.

Usage

const rcedit = require ( 'rcedit' )

async rcedit(exePath, options)

exePath is the path to the Windows executable to be modified.

options is an object that can contain following fields:

version-string - An object containing properties to change the exePath 's version string.

- An object containing properties to change the 's version string. file-version - File's version to change to.

- File's version to change to. product-version - Product's version to change to.

- Product's version to change to. icon - Path to the icon file ( .ico ) to set as the exePath 's default icon.

- Path to the icon file ( ) to set as the 's default icon. requested-execution-level - Requested execution level to change to, must be either asInvoker , highestAvailable , or requireAdministrator . See here for more details.

- Requested execution level to change to, must be either , , or . See here for more details. application-manifest - String path to a local manifest file to use. See here for more details.

Returns a Promise with no value.

Building