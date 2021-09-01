Node module to edit resources of Windows executables.
On platforms other than Windows, you will need to have Wine 1.6 or later installed and in the system path.
const rcedit = require('rcedit')
async rcedit(exePath, options)
exePath is the path to the Windows executable to be modified.
options is an object that can contain following fields:
version-string - An object containing properties to change the
exePath's
version string.
file-version - File's version to change to.
product-version - Product's version to change to.
icon - Path to the icon file (
.ico) to set as the
exePath's default icon.
requested-execution-level - Requested execution level to change to, must be
either
asInvoker,
highestAvailable, or
requireAdministrator. See
here for
more details.
application-manifest - String path to a local manifest file to use.
See here
for more details.
Returns a
Promise with no value.
npm install
npm test to run the tests