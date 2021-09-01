openbase logo
rcedit

by electron
3.0.1 (see all)

Node module to edit resources of exe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-rcedit

CircleCI build status

Node module to edit resources of Windows executables.

Requirements

On platforms other than Windows, you will need to have Wine 1.6 or later installed and in the system path.

Usage

const rcedit = require('rcedit')

async rcedit(exePath, options)

exePath is the path to the Windows executable to be modified.

options is an object that can contain following fields:

  • version-string - An object containing properties to change the exePath's version string.
  • file-version - File's version to change to.
  • product-version - Product's version to change to.
  • icon - Path to the icon file (.ico) to set as the exePath's default icon.
  • requested-execution-level - Requested execution level to change to, must be either asInvoker, highestAvailable, or requireAdministrator. See here for more details.
  • application-manifest - String path to a local manifest file to use. See here for more details.

Returns a Promise with no value.

Building

  • Clone the repository
  • Run npm install
  • Run npm test to run the tests

