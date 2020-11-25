Read/Write config couldn't be easier!
Install using npm or yarn:
npm i rc9
# or
yarn add rc9
Import into your Node.js project:
// CommonJS
const { read, write, update } = require('rc9')
// ESM
import { read, write, update } from 'rc9'
.conf:
db.username=db username
db.password=db pass
db.enabled=true
Update config:
update({ 'db.enabled': true }) // or update(..., { name: '.conf' })
Push to an array:
update({ 'modules[]': 'test' })
Read/Write config:
const config = read() // or read('.conf')
// config = {
// db: {
// username: 'db username',
// password: 'db pass',
// enabled: true
// }
// }
config.enabled = false
write(config) // or write(config, '.conf')
User Config:
It is common to keep config in user home directory (MacOS:
/Users/{name}, Linux:
/home/{name}, Windows:
C:\users\{name})
you can use
readUser/
writeuser/
updateUser shortcuts to quickly do this:
writeUser({ token: 123 }, '.zoorc') // Will be saved in {home}/.zoorc
const conf = readUser('.zoorc') // { token: 123 }
RC uses flat to automatically flat/unflat when writing and reading rcfile.
It means that you can use
. for keys to define objects. Some examples:
hello.world = true <=>
{ hello: { world: true }
test.0 = A <=>
tags: [ 'A' ]
Note: If you use keys that can override like
x= and
x.y=, you can disable this feature by passing
flat: true option.
Tip: You can use keys ending with
[] to push to an array like
test[]=A
RC uses destr to convert values into native javascript values.
So reading
count=123 results
{ count: 123 } (instead of
{ count: "123" }) if you want to preserve strings as is, can use
count="123".
const defaults: RCOptions;
function parse(contents: string, options?: RCOptions): RC
function parseFile(path: string, options?: RCOptions): RC
function read(options?: RCOptions | string): RC;
function readUser(options?: RCOptions | string): RC;
function serialize(config: RC): string;
function write(config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string): void;
function writeUser(config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string): void;
function update(config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string): RC;
function updateUser(config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string): RC;
Types:
type RC = Record<string, any>;
interface RCOptions {
name?: string;
dir?: string;
flat?: boolean;
}
Defaults:
{
name: '.conf',
dir: process.cwd(),
flat: false
}
Be the first one to guess 🐇
MIT. Made with 💖