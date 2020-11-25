RC9

Read/Write config couldn't be easier!

Install

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i rc9 yarn add rc9

Import into your Node.js project:

const { read, write, update } = require ( 'rc9' ) import { read, write, update } from 'rc9'

Usage

.conf :

db.username=db username db.password=db pass db.enabled= true

Update config:

update({ 'db.enabled' : true })

Push to an array:

update({ 'modules[]' : 'test' })

Read/Write config:

const config = read() config.enabled = false write(config)

User Config:

It is common to keep config in user home directory (MacOS: /Users/{name} , Linux: /home/{name} , Windows: C:\users\{name} )

you can use readUser / writeuser / updateUser shortcuts to quickly do this:

writeUser({ token : 123 }, '.zoorc' ) const conf = readUser( '.zoorc' )

Unflatten

RC uses flat to automatically flat/unflat when writing and reading rcfile.

It means that you can use . for keys to define objects. Some examples:

hello.world = true <=> { hello: { world: true }

<=> test.0 = A <=> tags: [ 'A' ]

Note: If you use keys that can override like x= and x.y= , you can disable this feature by passing flat: true option.

Tip: You can use keys ending with [] to push to an array like test[]=A

Native Values

RC uses destr to convert values into native javascript values.

So reading count=123 results { count: 123 } (instead of { count: "123" } ) if you want to preserve strings as is, can use count="123" .

Exports

const defaults: RCOptions; function parse ( contents: string , options?: RCOptions ): RC function parseFile ( path: string , options?: RCOptions ): RC function read ( options?: RCOptions | string ): RC ; function readUser ( options?: RCOptions | string ): RC ; function serialize ( config: RC ): string ; function write ( config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string ): void ; function writeUser ( config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string ): void ; function update ( config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string ): RC ; function updateUser ( config: RC, options?: RCOptions | string ): RC ;

Types:

type RC = Record< string , any >; interface RCOptions { name?: string ; dir?: string ; flat?: boolean ; }

Defaults:

{ name: '.conf' , dir: process.cwd(), flat: false }

Why RC9?

Be the first one to guess 🐇

License

MIT. Made with 💖