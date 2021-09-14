Official React.js wrapper for the year-calendar widget. https://year-calendar.github.io/
This library is also available for:
You can get the widget using the following methods:
npm install rc-year-calendar
yarn add rc-year-calendar
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/dist/rc-year-calendar.umd.min.js"></script>
You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :
// Import (only if not using the CDN installation option)
import Calendar from 'rc-year-calendar';
// Render
render() {
return (<Calendar />);
}
You can specify props to customize the calendar:
render() {
return (
<Calendar style="background" minDate={new Date()} />
);
}
The props are the following
|Option name
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|allowOverlap
|Specifies whether the user can select a range which overlapping an other element present in the datasource.
|boolean
true
|alwaysHalfDay
|Specifies whether the beginning and the end of each range should be displayed as half selected day.
|boolean
false
|contextMenuItems
|Specifies the items of the default context menu.
|array
[]
|customDayRenderer
|Specify a custom renderer for data source. Works only with the style set to "custom". This function is called duringender for each day containing at least one event.
|Render function
null
|customDataSourceRenderer
|Specify a custom renderer for days. This function is called during render for each day.
|Render function
null
|dataSource
|The elements that must be displayed on the calendar.
|array or function
[]
|disabledDays
|The days that must be displayed as disabled.
|array
[]
|disabledWeekDays
|The days of the week that must be displayed as disabled (0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, etc.).
|array
[]
|displayDisabledDataSource
|Specifies whether the data source must be rendered on disabled days.
|boolean
false
|displayHeader
|Specifies whether the calendar header is displayed.
|boolean
true
|displayWeekNumber
|Specifies whether the weeks number are displayed.
|boolean
false
|enableContextMenu
|Specifies whether the default context menu must be displayed when right clicking on a day.
|boolean
false
|enableRangeSelection
|Specifies whether the range selection is enabled.
|boolean
false
|hiddenWeekDays
|The days of the week that must not be displayed (0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, etc.).
|array
[]
|language
|The language/culture used for calendar rendering.
|String
en
|loadingTemplate
|A custom loading template
|String
null
|maxDate
|The date until which days are enabled.
|Date
null
|minDate
|The date from which days are enabled.
|Date
null
|roundRangeLimits
|Specifies whether the beginning and the end of each range should be displayed as rounded cells.
|boolean
false
|style
|Specifies the style used for displaying datasource ("background", "border" or "custom").
|string
border
|weekStart
|The starting day of the week. This option overrides the parameter define in the language file.
|number
0
|year
|The year displayed by the calendar.
|number
|Current year
|defaultYear
|The year on which the calendar should be opened.
|number
|Current year
|Event name
|Description
|Parameter
|onDayClick
|Function fired when a day is clicked.
{ date, events }
|onDayContextMenu
|Function fired when a day is right clicked.
{ date, events }
|onDayEnter
|Function fired when the mouse enter on a day.
{ date, events }
|onDayLeave
|Function fired when the mouse leaves a day.
{ date, events }
|onRangeSelected
|Function fired when a date range is selected.
{ startDate, endDate }
|onRenderEnd
|Function fired when the calendar rendering is ended.
{ currentYear }
|onYearChanged
|Function fired when the visible year of the calendar is changed.
{ currentYear }
If you want to use the calendar in a different language, you should import the locale file corresponding to the language you want to use, and then set the
language prop of the calendar:
import Calendar from 'rc-year-calendar';
import 'rc-year-calendar/locales/rc-year-calendar.fr';
OR
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/dist/rc-year-calendar.umd.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/locales/rc-year-calendar.fr.js"></script>
Then
render() {
return (
<Calendar language="fr" />
);
}
The list of available languages is available here
Check the examples page to discover all the functionalities.