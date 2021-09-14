Official React.js wrapper for the year-calendar widget. https://year-calendar.github.io/

This library is also available for:

Installation

You can get the widget using the following methods:

From the GitHub repository

From the Node package manager, using the following command: npm install rc-year-calendar

From Yarn, using the following command: yarn add rc-year-calendar

From the CDN, using the following script: <script src="https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/dist/rc-year-calendar.umd.min.js"></script>

Usage

You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :

import Calendar from 'rc-year-calendar' ; render() { return ( < Calendar /> ); }

Using options

You can specify props to customize the calendar:

render() { return ( < Calendar style = "background" minDate = {new Date ()} /> ); }

The props are the following

Option name Description Type Default value allowOverlap Specifies whether the user can select a range which overlapping an other element present in the datasource. boolean true alwaysHalfDay Specifies whether the beginning and the end of each range should be displayed as half selected day. boolean false contextMenuItems Specifies the items of the default context menu. array [] customDayRenderer Specify a custom renderer for data source. Works only with the style set to "custom". This function is called duringender for each day containing at least one event. Render function null customDataSourceRenderer Specify a custom renderer for days. This function is called during render for each day. Render function null dataSource The elements that must be displayed on the calendar. array or function [] disabledDays The days that must be displayed as disabled. array [] disabledWeekDays The days of the week that must be displayed as disabled (0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, etc.). array [] displayDisabledDataSource Specifies whether the data source must be rendered on disabled days. boolean false displayHeader Specifies whether the calendar header is displayed. boolean true displayWeekNumber Specifies whether the weeks number are displayed. boolean false enableContextMenu Specifies whether the default context menu must be displayed when right clicking on a day. boolean false enableRangeSelection Specifies whether the range selection is enabled. boolean false hiddenWeekDays The days of the week that must not be displayed (0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, etc.). array [] language The language/culture used for calendar rendering. String en loadingTemplate A custom loading template String null maxDate The date until which days are enabled. Date null minDate The date from which days are enabled. Date null roundRangeLimits Specifies whether the beginning and the end of each range should be displayed as rounded cells. boolean false style Specifies the style used for displaying datasource ("background", "border" or "custom"). string border weekStart The starting day of the week. This option overrides the parameter define in the language file. number 0 year The year displayed by the calendar. number Current year defaultYear The year on which the calendar should be opened. number Current year

Event name Description Parameter onDayClick Function fired when a day is clicked. { date, events } onDayContextMenu Function fired when a day is right clicked. { date, events } onDayEnter Function fired when the mouse enter on a day. { date, events } onDayLeave Function fired when the mouse leaves a day. { date, events } onRangeSelected Function fired when a date range is selected. { startDate, endDate } onRenderEnd Function fired when the calendar rendering is ended. { currentYear } onYearChanged Function fired when the visible year of the calendar is changed. { currentYear }

Language

If you want to use the calendar in a different language, you should import the locale file corresponding to the language you want to use, and then set the language prop of the calendar:

import Calendar from 'rc-year-calendar' ; import 'rc-year-calendar/locales/rc-year-calendar.fr' ;

OR

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/dist/rc-year-calendar.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rc-year-calendar@latest/locales/rc-year-calendar.fr.js" > </ script >

Then

render() { return ( < Calendar language = "fr" /> ); }

The list of available languages is available here

What next

Check the examples page to discover all the functionalities.