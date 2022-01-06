openbase logo
rc-virtual-list

by react-component
3.4.2 (see all)

🧾 React Virtual List Component which worked with animation

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

591K

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React List

Readme

rc-virtual-list

React Virtual List Component which worked with animation.

Online Preview

https://virtual-list-react-component.vercel.app/

Development

npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:9001/

Feature

  • Support react.js
  • Support animation
  • Support IE11+

Install

rc-virtual-list

Usage

import List from 'rc-virtual-list';

<List data={[0, 1, 2]} height={200} itemHeight={30} itemKey="id">
  {index => <div>{index}</div>}
</List>;

API

List

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
childrenRender props of item(item, index, props) => ReactElement-
componentCustomize List dom elementstring | Componentdiv
dataData listArray-
disabledDisable scroll check. Usually used on animation controlbooleanfalse
heightList heightnumber-
itemHeightItem minium heightnumber-
itemKeyMatch key with itemstring-

children provides additional props argument to support IE 11 scroll shaking. It will set style to visibility: hidden when measuring. You can ignore this if no requirement on IE.

