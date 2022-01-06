React Virtual List Component which worked with animation.
https://virtual-list-react-component.vercel.app/
npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:9001/
import List from 'rc-virtual-list';
<List data={[0, 1, 2]} height={200} itemHeight={30} itemKey="id">
{index => <div>{index}</div>}
</List>;
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|children
|Render props of item
|(item, index, props) => ReactElement
|-
|component
|Customize List dom element
|string | Component
|div
|data
|Data list
|Array
|-
|disabled
|Disable scroll check. Usually used on animation control
|boolean
|false
|height
|List height
|number
|-
|itemHeight
|Item minium height
|number
|-
|itemKey
|Match key with item
|string
|-
children provides additional
props argument to support IE 11 scroll shaking.
It will set
style to
visibility: hidden when measuring. You can ignore this if no requirement on IE.