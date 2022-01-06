React Virtual List Component which worked with animation.

Online Preview

https://virtual-list-react-component.vercel.app/

Development

npm install npm start open http://localhost:9001/

Feature

Support react.js

Support animation

Support IE11+

Install

Usage

import List from 'rc-virtual-list' ; < List data = {[0, 1 , 2 ]} height = {200} itemHeight = {30} itemKey = "id" > {index => < div > {index} </ div > } </ List > ;

API

List

Prop Description Type Default children Render props of item (item, index, props) => ReactElement - component Customize List dom element string | Component div data Data list Array - disabled Disable scroll check. Usually used on animation control boolean false height List height number - itemHeight Item minium height number - itemKey Match key with item string -