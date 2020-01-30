React Upload

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/

online example: https://upload.react-component.vercel.app/

Feature

support IE11+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

install

Usage

var Upload = require ( 'rc-upload' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); React.render( < Upload /> , container);

API

props

name type default description name string file file param post to server style object {} root component inline style className string - root component className disabled boolean false whether disabled component "div" "span" "span" action string | function(file): string | Promise<string> form action url method string post request method directory boolean false support upload whole directory data object/function(file) other data object to post or a function which returns a data object(a promise object which resolve a data object) headers object {} http headers to post, available in modern browsers accept string input accept attribute capture string input capture attribute multiple boolean false only support ie10+ onStart function start upload file onError function error callback onSuccess function success callback onProgress function progress callback, only for modern browsers beforeUpload function null before upload check, return false or a rejected Promise will stop upload, only for modern browsers customRequest function null provide an override for the default xhr behavior for additional customization withCredentials boolean false ajax upload with cookie send openFileDialogOnClick boolean true useful for drag only upload as it does not trigger on enter key or click event

onError arguments

err : request error message response : request response, not support on iframeUpload file : upload file

onSuccess arguments

result : response body file : upload file xhr : xhr header, only for modern browsers which support AJAX upload. since 2.4.0

customRequest

Allows for advanced customization by overriding default behavior in AjaxUploader. Provide your own XMLHttpRequest calls to interface with custom backend processes or interact with AWS S3 service through the aws-sdk-js package.

customRequest callback is passed an object with:

onProgress: (event: { percent: number }): void

onError: (event: Error, body?: Object): void

onSuccess: (body: Object): void

data: Object

filename: String

file: File

withCredentials: Boolean

action: String

headers: Object

methods

abort(file?: File) => void: abort the uploading file

License

rc-upload is released under the MIT license.