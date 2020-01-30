openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rc-upload

by react-component
4.3.3 (see all)

React Upload

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

648K

GitHub Stars

665

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rc-upload

React Upload

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/

online example: https://upload.react-component.vercel.app/

Feature

  • support IE11+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

install

rc-upload

Usage

var Upload = require('rc-upload');
var React = require('react');
React.render(<Upload />, container);

API

props

nametypedefaultdescription
namestringfilefile param post to server
styleobject{}root component inline style
classNamestring-root component className
disabledbooleanfalsewhether disabled
component"div""span""span"
actionstring | function(file): string | Promise<string>form action url
methodstringpostrequest method
directorybooleanfalsesupport upload whole directory
dataobject/function(file)other data object to post or a function which returns a data object(a promise object which resolve a data object)
headersobject{}http headers to post, available in modern browsers
acceptstringinput accept attribute
capturestringinput capture attribute
multiplebooleanfalseonly support ie10+
onStartfunctionstart upload file
onErrorfunctionerror callback
onSuccessfunctionsuccess callback
onProgressfunctionprogress callback, only for modern browsers
beforeUploadfunctionnullbefore upload check, return false or a rejected Promise will stop upload, only for modern browsers
customRequestfunctionnullprovide an override for the default xhr behavior for additional customization
withCredentialsbooleanfalseajax upload with cookie send
openFileDialogOnClickbooleantrueuseful for drag only upload as it does not trigger on enter key or click event

onError arguments

  1. err: request error message
  2. response: request response, not support on iframeUpload
  3. file: upload file

onSuccess arguments

  1. result: response body
  2. file: upload file
  3. xhr: xhr header, only for modern browsers which support AJAX upload. since 2.4.0

customRequest

Allows for advanced customization by overriding default behavior in AjaxUploader. Provide your own XMLHttpRequest calls to interface with custom backend processes or interact with AWS S3 service through the aws-sdk-js package.

customRequest callback is passed an object with:

  • onProgress: (event: { percent: number }): void
  • onError: (event: Error, body?: Object): void
  • onSuccess: (body: Object): void
  • data: Object
  • filename: String
  • file: File
  • withCredentials: Boolean
  • action: String
  • headers: Object

methods

abort(file?: File) => void: abort the uploading file

License

rc-upload is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-dropzoneSimple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
@dropzone-ui/reactThe most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
dropzone-uiReact dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
react-s3-uploaderReact component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
qiu
quill-image-uploaderA module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
upload-react-component.vercel.apprc-upload
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
rc-upload examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iorc-upload examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use rc-upload by viewing and forking rc-upload example apps on CodeSandbox
rc-upload - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io2 years agorc-upload - CodeSandboxtests rc-upload
Rc-upload NPM | npm.io
npm.io4 months agoRc-upload NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.