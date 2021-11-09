rc-tween-one
React TweenOne Component
Browser Support
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
Development
npm install
npm start
Example
http://localhost:8100/examples/
2.x: http://react-component.github.io/tween-one/
3.x: https://tween-one.vercel.app/
install
Usage
var TweenOne = require('rc-tween-one');
var React = require('react');
React.render(<TweenOne animation={{x:100}}>
demo
</TweenOne>, container);
Plugin
var TweenOne = require('rc-tween-one');
var React = require('react');
var SvgDrawPlugin = require('rc-tween-one/lib/plugin/SvgDrawPlugin');
TweenOne.plugins.push(SvgDrawPlugin);
React.render(<svg width="600" height="600">
<TweenOne
animation={{ SVGDraw:'50%'}}
d="M0,0L100,0"
style={{ fill: 'none', strokeWidth: 20, stroke: '#00000' }}
component="path"
/>
</svg>, container);
TweenOneGroup
var TweenOne = require('rc-tween-one');
var React = require('react');
var TweenOneGroup = TweenOne.TweenOneGroup;
React.render(<TweenOneGroup>
<div key="0">demo</div>
<div key="1">demo</div>
</TweenOneGroup>, container);
API
中文文档
props
|name
|type
|default
|description
|animation
|object / array
|null
|animate configure parameters
|paused
|boolean
|false
|animate timeline pause
|reverse
|boolean
|false
|animate timeline revers
|delay
|number
|0
|animate timeline delay
|repeat
|number
|0
animation all data repeat, To repeat indefinitely, use -1
|repeatDelay
|number
|0
|animate timeline repeat delay
|yoyo
|boolean
|false
animation all data alternating backward and forward on each repeat.
|onChange
|func
|null
|when the animation change called, callback({ moment, targets, index, mode, ratio, vars, index, repeat })
|onChangeTimeline
|func
|null
|when the animation change called, callback({ mode, targets, vars, moment, totalTime, repeat })
|moment
|number
|null
|set the current frame
|regionStartTime
|number
|0
|Set the start time of the animation region
|regionEndTime
|number
|null
|Set the end time of the animation region
|attr
|boolean
|false
|attribute animation is
true, when morph SVG must be
true.
|resetStyle
|boolean
|false
|update animation data, reset init style
|component
|string / React.Element
div
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props, not add
style
animation = { }
Basic animation param. please view animation terms
|name
|type
|default
|description
|[key: string]
string
number
array
|null
|All variables based on number, such as left, x, color, shadow
|type
|string
to
|play type:
to
from
set
|duration
|number
|450
|animate duration
|delay
|number
|0
|animate delay
|repeat
|number
|0
|animate repeat, To repeat indefinitely, use -1
|repeatDelay
|number
|0
|repeat start delay
|appearTo
|number
|null
|Add to the specified time
|yoyo
|boolean
|false
true: alternating backward and forward on each repeat.
|ease
|string
easeInOutQuad
|animate ease refer or svg path
M0,100 C30,60 0,20 50,50 C70,70 60,0 100,0
|bezier
|object
|null
|bezier curve animate
|onStart
|func
|null
|A function that should be called when the tween begins, callback(e), e: { index, target }
|onUpdate
|func
|null
|A function that should be called every time the animate updates, callback(e), e: { index, targets, ratio }
|onComplete
|func
|null
|A function that should be called when the animate has completed, callback(e), e: { index, targets }
|onRepeat
|func
|null
|A function that should be called each time the animate repeats, callback(e), e: { index, targets }
Cannot be used at the same time
reverse and
repeat: -1.
animation =[ ] is timeline
<TweenOne animation={[{ x: 100 }, { y: 100 }]} />
Plugins
SvgDrawPlugin
import { Plugins } from 'rc-tween-one';
import SvgDrawPlugin from 'rc-tween-one/es/plugin/SvgDrawPlugin';
Plugins.push(SvgDrawPlugin);
<TweenOne animation={{ SVGDraw: '10%' }} />
SVGDraw = string or number;
{ SVGDraw: 30 } or { SVGDraw: 'start end' } start and end values can be
%;
SvgMorphPlugin
import { Plugins } from 'rc-tween-one';
import SvgMorphPlugin from 'rc-tween-one/es/plugin/SvgMorphPlugin';
Plugins.push(SvgMorphPlugin);
<TweenOne animation={{ SVGMorph: { path: '300,10 500,200 120,230 450,220 0,20' }}} />
SvgMorphPlugin API
|name
|type
|default
|description
|path
|string
|null
|svg path, ref:
M0,0L100,0;
|attr
|string
|null
|Svg tag attributes, example:
polygon is
points,
path is
d.
|maxSegmentLength
|number
|0.5
|The lower the value, the smoother the generated animation will be, but at the expense of performance;
PathPlugin
import { Plugins } from 'rc-tween-one';
import PathMotionPlugin from 'rc-tween-one/es/plugin/PathMotionPlugin';
Plugins.push(PathMotionPlugin);
<TweenOne animation={{ PathMotion: { path: '300,10 500,200 120,230 450,220 0,20' }}} />
PathMotion API
|name
|type
|default
|description
|path
|string / {x,y}[]
|null
|svg path, ref:
M0,0L100,0;
|pathVars
|IPathVars
|null
|Only valid if path is array
[{x, y}, {x, y}]
|center
number \ string[]
['50%','50%']
|center point, ref:
[50px, 50px];
|x
|boolean
|true
|x follow the path.
|y
|boolean
|true
|y follow the path.
|rotate
|boolean
|true
|rotate follow the path.
IPathVars
|name
|type
|default
|description
|type
thru \ soft \ cubic
thru
|path type.
thru same as the path;
soft with the curve of attraction facing them, but not through the point;
cubic allows you to define standard Cubic Bezier, example:
[start, control, control, end].
|curviness
|0-2
|1
|This determines how "curvy" the resulting path is.
0 is lines,
1 is curved path,
2 would make it much more curvy. It can be
1.5.
|relative
|boolean
|false
|Increase relative to current value. example: if the target's x starts at 100 and the path is
[{x:5}, {x:10}, {x:-2}] , it would first move to
105, then
115, and finally end at
113.
ChildrenPlugin
Children = { value:, floatLength, formatMoney };
|name
|type
|default
|description
|value
|number
|null
|children number to value.
|floatLength
|number
|null
|float precision length
|formatMoney
true \ { thousand, decimal }
|null
|format number to money.
formatMoney = { thousand, decimal }
|name
|type
|default
|description
|thousand
|string
,
|no explanation.
|decimal
|string
.
|no explanation.
TweenOneGroup
|name
|type
|default
|description
|appear
|boolean
|true
|whether support appear anim
|enter
|object / array / func
{ x: 30, opacity: 0, type: 'from' }
|enter anim twee-one data. when array is tween-one timeline, func refer to queue-anim
|leave
|object / array / func
{ x: 30, opacity: 0 }
|leave anim twee-one data. when array is tween-one timeline, func refer to queue-anim
|onEnd
|func
|-
|one animation end callback
|animatingClassName
|array
['tween-one-entering', 'tween-one-leaving']
|className to every element of animating
|resetStyle
|boolean
|true
|TweenOne resetStyle, reset the initial style when changing animation.
|exclusive
|boolean
|false
|Whether to allow a new animate to execute immediately when switching.
enter => leave: execute immediately leave
|component
|React.Element/String
|div
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|-
|component tag props