React Trigger Component
Include the default styling and then:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Trigger from 'rc-trigger';
ReactDOM.render((
<Trigger
action={['click']}
popup={<span>popup</span>}
popupAlign={{
points: ['tl', 'bl'],
offset: [0, 3]
}}
>
<a href='#'>hover</a>
</Trigger>
), container);
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
http://localhost:9001
online example: http://react-component.github.io/trigger/
npm install
npm start
|name
|type
|default
|description
|alignPoint
|bool
|false
|Popup will align with mouse position (support action of 'click', 'hover' and 'contextMenu')
|popupClassName
|string
|additional className added to popup
|forceRender
|boolean
|false
|whether render popup before first show
|destroyPopupOnHide
|boolean
|false
|whether destroy popup when hide
|getPopupClassNameFromAlign
|getPopupClassNameFromAlign(align: Object):String
|additional className added to popup according to align
|action
|string[]
|['hover']
|which actions cause popup shown. enum of 'hover','click','focus','contextMenu'
|mouseEnterDelay
|number
|0
|delay time to show when mouse enter. unit: s.
|mouseLeaveDelay
|number
|0.1
|delay time to hide when mouse leave. unit: s.
|popupStyle
|Object
|additional style of popup
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-trigger-popup
|prefix class name
|popupTransitionName
|String|Object
|https://github.com/react-component/animate
|maskTransitionName
|String|Object
|https://github.com/react-component/animate
|onPopupVisibleChange
|Function
|call when popup visible is changed
|mask
|boolean
|false
|whether to support mask
|maskClosable
|boolean
|true
|whether to support click mask to hide
|popupVisible
|boolean
|whether popup is visible
|zIndex
|number
|popup's zIndex
|defaultPopupVisible
|boolean
|whether popup is visible initially
|popupAlign
|Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align)
|popup 's align config
|onPopupAlign
|function(popupDomNode, align)
|callback when popup node is aligned
|popup
|React.Element | function() => React.Element
|popup content
|getPopupContainer
|getPopupContainer(): HTMLElement
|function returning html node which will act as popup container
|getDocument
|getDocument(): HTMLElement
|function returning document node which will be attached click event to close trigger
|popupPlacement
|string
|use preset popup align config from builtinPlacements, can be merged by popupAlign prop
|builtinPlacements
|object
|builtin placement align map. used by placement prop
|stretch
|string
|Let popup div stretch with trigger element. enums of 'width', 'minWidth', 'height', 'minHeight'. (You can also mixed with 'height minWidth')
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
After React 16, you won't access popup element's ref in parent component's componentDidMount, which means following code won't work.
class App extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.input.focus(); // error, this.input is undefined.
}
render() {
return (
<Trigger
action={['click']}
popup={<div><input ref={node => this.input = node} type="text" /></div>}
>
<button>click</button>
</Trigger>
)
}
}
Consider wrap your popup element to a separate component:
class InputPopup extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.onMount();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<input ref={this.props.inputRef} type="text" />
</div>
);
}
}
class App extends React.Component {
handlePopupMount() {
this.input.focus(); // error, this.input is undefined.
}
render() {
return (
<Trigger
action={['click']}
popup={<InputPopup inputRef={node => this.input = node} onMount={this.handlePopupMount} />}
>
<button>click</button>
</Trigger>
)
}
}
rc-trigger is released under the MIT license.