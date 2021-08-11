alignPoint bool false Popup will align with mouse position (support action of 'click', 'hover' and 'contextMenu')

popupClassName string additional className added to popup

forceRender boolean false whether render popup before first show

destroyPopupOnHide boolean false whether destroy popup when hide

getPopupClassNameFromAlign getPopupClassNameFromAlign(align: Object):String additional className added to popup according to align

action string[] ['hover'] which actions cause popup shown. enum of 'hover','click','focus','contextMenu'

mouseEnterDelay number 0 delay time to show when mouse enter. unit: s.

mouseLeaveDelay number 0.1 delay time to hide when mouse leave. unit: s.

popupStyle Object additional style of popup

prefixCls String rc-trigger-popup prefix class name

popupTransitionName String|Object https://github.com/react-component/animate

maskTransitionName String|Object https://github.com/react-component/animate

onPopupVisibleChange Function call when popup visible is changed

mask boolean false whether to support mask

maskClosable boolean true whether to support click mask to hide

popupVisible boolean whether popup is visible

zIndex number popup's zIndex

defaultPopupVisible boolean whether popup is visible initially

popupAlign Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align) popup 's align config

onPopupAlign function(popupDomNode, align) callback when popup node is aligned

popup React.Element | function() => React.Element popup content

getPopupContainer getPopupContainer(): HTMLElement function returning html node which will act as popup container

getDocument getDocument(): HTMLElement function returning document node which will be attached click event to close trigger

popupPlacement string use preset popup align config from builtinPlacements, can be merged by popupAlign prop

builtinPlacements object builtin placement align map. used by placement prop