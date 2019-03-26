react touchable component. inspired by react-native.

Install

Usage

import Touchable from 'rc-touchable' ; ReactDOM.render( < Touchable onPress = {onPress} activeClassName = "active" > < div > click </ div > </ Touchable > , container);

API

name type default description disabled boolean false onPress ()=>void onPress/onTap callback onLongPress ()=>void onLongPress/onLongTap callback activeClassName string className applied to child when active activeStyle object style applied to child when active activeStopPropagation object stop child active propagate to parent

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8007/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/touchable/

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-touchable is released under the MIT license.