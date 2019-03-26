openbase logo
rc-touchable

by react-component
1.3.2

React Touchable Component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

rc-touchable

react touchable component. inspired by react-native.

NPM version build status Test coverage npm download

Install

rc-touchable

Usage

import Touchable from 'rc-touchable';
ReactDOM.render(<Touchable onPress={onPress} activeClassName="active">
<div>click</div>
</Touchable>, container);

API

name type default description
disabled boolean false
onPress ()=>void onPress/onTap callback
onLongPress ()=>void onLongPress/onLongTap callback
activeClassName string className applied to child when active
activeStyle object style applied to child when active
activeStopPropagation object stop child active propagate to parent

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8007/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/touchable/

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-touchable is released under the MIT license.

