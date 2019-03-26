react touchable component. inspired by react-native.
import Touchable from 'rc-touchable';
ReactDOM.render(<Touchable onPress={onPress} activeClassName="active">
<div>click</div>
</Touchable>, container);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|onPress
|()=>void
|onPress/onTap callback
|onLongPress
|()=>void
|onLongPress/onLongTap callback
|activeClassName
|string
|className applied to child when active
|activeStyle
|object
|style applied to child when active
|activeStopPropagation
|object
|stop child active propagate to parent
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8007/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/touchable/
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-touchable is released under the MIT license.