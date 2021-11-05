React Tooltip
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE 8 + ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
var Tooltip = require('rc-tooltip');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
// By default, the tooltip has no style.
// Consider importing the stylesheet it comes with:
// 'rc-tooltip/assets/bootstrap_white.css'
ReactDOM.render(
<Tooltip placement="left" trigger={['click']} overlay={<span>tooltip</span>}>
<a href="#">hover</a>
</Tooltip>,
container
);
npm start and then go to
http://localhost:8007/examples
Online examples: https://react-component.github.io/tooltip/examples/
|name
|type
|default
|description
|overlayClassName
|string
|additional className added to popup overlay
|trigger
|string | string[]
|['hover']
|which actions cause tooltip shown. enum of 'hover','click','focus'
|mouseEnterDelay
|number
|0
|delay time to show when mouse enter.unit: s.
|mouseLeaveDelay
|number
|0.1
|delay time to hide when mouse leave.unit: s.
|overlayStyle
|Object
|additional style of overlay node
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-tooltip
|prefix class name
|transitionName
|String|Object
|same as https://github.com/react-component/animate
|onVisibleChange
|Function
|call when visible is changed
|afterVisibleChange
|Function
|call after visible is changed
|visible
|boolean
|whether tooltip is visible
|defaultVisible
|boolean
|whether tooltip is visible initially
|placement
|String
|one of ['left','right','top','bottom', 'topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight', 'rightTop', 'rightBottom', 'leftTop', 'leftBottom']
|align
|Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align)
|value will be merged into placement's config
|onPopupAlign
|function(popupDomNode, align)
|callback when popup node is aligned
|overlay
|React.Element | () => React.Element
|popup content
|overlayInnerStyle
|Object
|set overlay inner style
|showArrow
|boolean
|true
|arrow visible
|arrowContent
|React.Node
|null
|arrow content
|getTooltipContainer
|function
|Function returning html node which will act as tooltip container. By default the tooltip attaches to the body. If you want to change the container, simply return a new element.
|destroyTooltipOnHide
|boolean | { keepParent: boolean }
|false
|whether destroy tooltip when tooltip is hidden.In general, destroyTooltipOnHide will only remove itself instead of parent container of it.Parent container will be removed include tooltip when keepParent is true
|id
|String
|Id which gets attached to the tooltip content. Can be used with aria-describedby to achieve Screenreader-Support.
Tooltip requires a child node that accepts an
onMouseEnter,
onMouseLeave,
onFocus,
onClick event. This means the child node must be a built-in component like
div or
span, or a custom component that passes its props to its built-in component child.
For accessibility purpose you can use the
id prop to link your tooltip with another element. For example attaching it to an input element:
<Tooltip
...
id={this.props.name}>
<input type="text"
...
aria-describedby={this.props.name}/>
</Tooltip>
If you do it like this, a screenreader would read the content of your tooltip if you focus the input element.
NOTE:
role="tooltip" is also added to expose the purpose of the tooltip element to a screenreader.
npm install
npm start
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
rc-tooltip is released under the MIT license.
Animation is not documented at all. A few ways to do it in the code, with no examples - neither in rc-motion which is the library supposed to be used. Having to dig into the source just to do a fadeIn is a big painpoint for a simple tooltip lib...
Great and simple library for adding tooltips to your react application. It is pretty easy to use and customise it. I'd recommend creating a wrapper around it with common props if you are going to use it, since if you decide to change tooltips, you'll probably do it all at once.