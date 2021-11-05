React Tooltip

Screenshot

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE 8 + ✔ Firefox 31.0+ ✔ Chrome 31.0+ ✔ Safari 7.0+ ✔ Opera 30.0+ ✔

Install

Usage

var Tooltip = require ( 'rc-tooltip' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); ReactDOM.render( < Tooltip placement = "left" trigger = {[ ' click ']} overlay = { < span > tooltip </ span > }> < a href = "#" > hover </ a > </ Tooltip > , container );

Examples

npm start and then go to http://localhost:8007/examples

Online examples: https://react-component.github.io/tooltip/examples/

API

Props

name type default description overlayClassName string additional className added to popup overlay trigger string | string[] ['hover'] which actions cause tooltip shown. enum of 'hover','click','focus' mouseEnterDelay number 0 delay time to show when mouse enter.unit: s. mouseLeaveDelay number 0.1 delay time to hide when mouse leave.unit: s. overlayStyle Object additional style of overlay node prefixCls String rc-tooltip prefix class name transitionName String|Object same as https://github.com/react-component/animate onVisibleChange Function call when visible is changed afterVisibleChange Function call after visible is changed visible boolean whether tooltip is visible defaultVisible boolean whether tooltip is visible initially placement String one of ['left','right','top','bottom', 'topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight', 'rightTop', 'rightBottom', 'leftTop', 'leftBottom'] align Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align) value will be merged into placement's config onPopupAlign function(popupDomNode, align) callback when popup node is aligned overlay React.Element | () => React.Element popup content overlayInnerStyle Object set overlay inner style showArrow boolean true arrow visible arrowContent React.Node null arrow content getTooltipContainer function Function returning html node which will act as tooltip container. By default the tooltip attaches to the body. If you want to change the container, simply return a new element. destroyTooltipOnHide boolean | { keepParent: boolean } false whether destroy tooltip when tooltip is hidden.In general, destroyTooltipOnHide will only remove itself instead of parent container of it.Parent container will be removed include tooltip when keepParent is true id String Id which gets attached to the tooltip content. Can be used with aria-describedby to achieve Screenreader-Support.

Important Note

Tooltip requires a child node that accepts an onMouseEnter , onMouseLeave , onFocus , onClick event. This means the child node must be a built-in component like div or span , or a custom component that passes its props to its built-in component child.

Accessibility

For accessibility purpose you can use the id prop to link your tooltip with another element. For example attaching it to an input element:

<Tooltip ... id={ this .props.name}> < input type = "text" ... aria-describedby = {this.props.name}/ > </ Tooltip >

If you do it like this, a screenreader would read the content of your tooltip if you focus the input element.

NOTE: role="tooltip" is also added to expose the purpose of the tooltip element to a screenreader.

Development

npm install npm start

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

License