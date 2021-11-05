openbase logo
rc-tooltip

by react-component
5.1.1 (see all)

React Tooltip

1.3M

GitHub Stars

839

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

45

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Tooltip

3.8/5
maximelebastard
bvego

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Poor Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use

Readme

rc-tooltip

React Tooltip

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage gemnasium deps node version npm download

Screenshot

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
IE 8 + ✔Firefox 31.0+ ✔Chrome 31.0+ ✔Safari 7.0+ ✔Opera 30.0+ ✔

Install

rc-tooltip

Usage

var Tooltip = require('rc-tooltip');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');

// By default, the tooltip has no style.
// Consider importing the stylesheet it comes with:
// 'rc-tooltip/assets/bootstrap_white.css'

ReactDOM.render(
  <Tooltip placement="left" trigger={['click']} overlay={<span>tooltip</span>}>
    <a href="#">hover</a>
  </Tooltip>,
  container
);

Examples

npm start and then go to http://localhost:8007/examples

Online examples: https://react-component.github.io/tooltip/examples/

API

Props

name type default description
overlayClassName string additional className added to popup overlay
trigger string | string[] ['hover'] which actions cause tooltip shown. enum of 'hover','click','focus'
mouseEnterDelay number 0 delay time to show when mouse enter.unit: s.
mouseLeaveDelay number 0.1 delay time to hide when mouse leave.unit: s.
overlayStyle Object additional style of overlay node
prefixCls String rc-tooltip prefix class name
transitionName String|Object same as https://github.com/react-component/animate
onVisibleChange Function call when visible is changed
afterVisibleChange Function call after visible is changed
visible boolean whether tooltip is visible
defaultVisible boolean whether tooltip is visible initially
placement String one of ['left','right','top','bottom', 'topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight', 'rightTop', 'rightBottom', 'leftTop', 'leftBottom']
align Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align) value will be merged into placement's config
onPopupAlign function(popupDomNode, align) callback when popup node is aligned
overlay React.Element | () => React.Element popup content
overlayInnerStyle Object set overlay inner style
showArrow boolean true arrow visible
arrowContent React.Node null arrow content
getTooltipContainer function Function returning html node which will act as tooltip container. By default the tooltip attaches to the body. If you want to change the container, simply return a new element.
destroyTooltipOnHide boolean | { keepParent: boolean } false whether destroy tooltip when tooltip is hidden.In general, destroyTooltipOnHide will only remove itself instead of parent container of it.Parent container will be removed include tooltip when keepParent is true
id String Id which gets attached to the tooltip content. Can be used with aria-describedby to achieve Screenreader-Support.

Important Note

Tooltip requires a child node that accepts an onMouseEnter, onMouseLeave, onFocus, onClick event. This means the child node must be a built-in component like div or span, or a custom component that passes its props to its built-in component child.

Accessibility

For accessibility purpose you can use the id prop to link your tooltip with another element. For example attaching it to an input element:

<Tooltip
    ...
    id={this.props.name}>
    <input type="text"
           ...
           aria-describedby={this.props.name}/>
</Tooltip>

If you do it like this, a screenreader would read the content of your tooltip if you focus the input element.

NOTE: role="tooltip" is also added to expose the purpose of the tooltip element to a screenreader.

Development

npm install
npm start

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

License

rc-tooltip is released under the MIT license.

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Maxime Lebastard
11 days ago
Software craftsman and devout agilist.
11 days ago
Poor Documentation

Animation is not documented at all. A few ways to do it in the code, with no examples - neither in rc-motion which is the library supposed to be used. Having to dig into the source just to do a fadeIn is a big painpoint for a simple tooltip lib...

1
gonalc
Bruno Vego
January 25, 2021
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Great and simple library for adding tooltips to your react application. It is pretty easy to use and customise it. I'd recommend creating a wrapper around it with common props if you are going to use it, since if you decide to change tooltips, you'll probably do it all at once.

0
gonalc
11 days ago
Develop things.
11 days ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

