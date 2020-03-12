offline tools for react component
$ rc-tools run lint: run lint by https://github.com/airbnb/javascript
$ rc-tools run pub: compile and npm publish
$ rc-tools run watch --out-dir=/xx: watch and compile to /xx, default to lib
$ rc-tools run build: build examples
$ rc-tools run gh-pages: push example to gh-pages
$ rc-tools run start: start dev server
package.json demo
({
config: {
entry:{}, // webpack entry for build dist umd
port: 8000, // dev server port
output:{}, // webpack output for build dist umd
}
})
test task