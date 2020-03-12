offline tools for react component

Usage

$ rc-tools run lint: run lint by https://github.com/airbnb/javascript $ rc-tools run pub: compile and npm publish $ rc-tools run watch $ rc-tools run build: build examples $ rc-tools run gh-pages: push example to gh-pages $ rc-tools run start : start dev server

package.json demo

({ config : { entry :{}, port : 8000 , output :{}, } })

History

upgrade all deps

add test task

upgrade eslint to the latest version

introduce prettier

upgrade to webpack3