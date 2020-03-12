openbase logo
rc-tools

by react-component
9.6.1-alpha.1 (see all)

Tools For React Component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

112

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rc-tools

offline tools for react component

NPM version gemnasium deps node version npm download david-dm

Usage

$ rc-tools run lint: run lint by https://github.com/airbnb/javascript
$ rc-tools run pub: compile and npm publish
$ rc-tools run watch --out-dir=/xx: watch and compile to /xx, default to lib
$ rc-tools run build: build examples
$ rc-tools run gh-pages: push example to gh-pages
$ rc-tools run start: start dev server

package.json demo

({
  config: {
    entry:{}, // webpack entry for build dist umd
    port: 8000, // dev server port
    output:{}, // webpack output for build dist umd
  }
})

History

9.0.0

  • upgrade all deps
  • add test task

8.0.0

  • upgrade eslint to the latest version
  • introduce prettier

7.0.0

  • upgrade to webpack3

6.0.0

  • move test to rc-test

