prefixCls String 'rc-time-picker' prefixCls of this component

clearText String 'clear' clear tooltip of icon

disabled Boolean false whether picker is disabled

allowEmpty Boolean true allow clearing text

open Boolean false current open state of picker. controlled prop

defaultValue moment null default initial value

defaultOpenValue moment moment() default open panel value, used to set utcOffset,locale if value/defaultValue absent

value moment null current value

placeholder String '' time input's placeholder

className String '' time picker className

inputClassName String '' time picker input element className

id String '' time picker id

popupClassName String '' time panel className

popupStyle object {} customize popup style

showHour Boolean true whether show hour

showMinute Boolean true whether show minute

showSecond Boolean true whether show second

format String - moment format

disabledHours Function - disabled hour options

disabledMinutes Function - disabled minute options

disabledSeconds Function - disabled second options

use12Hours Boolean false 12 hours display mode

hideDisabledOptions Boolean false whether hide disabled options

onChange Function null called when time-picker a different value

onAmPmChange Function null called when time-picker an am/pm value

addon Function - called from timepicker panel to render some addon to its bottom, like an OK button. Receives panel instance as parameter, to be able to close it like panel.close() .

placement String bottomLeft one of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']

transitionName String ''

name String - sets the name of the generated input

onOpen Function({ open }) when TimePicker panel is opened

onClose Function({ open }) when TimePicker panel is closed

hourStep Number 1 interval between hours in picker

minuteStep Number 1 interval between minutes in picker

secondStep Number 1 interval between seconds in picker

focusOnOpen Boolean false automatically focus the input when the picker opens

inputReadOnly Boolean false set input to read only

inputIcon ReactNode specific the time-picker icon.