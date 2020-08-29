openbase logo
rc-time-picker-15-minutes

by react-component
2.2.24 (see all)

React TimePicker

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TimePicker

React Time Picker Control.

NPM version build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download Storybook

example

http://react-component.github.io/time-picker/

install

npm install rc-time-picker

Usage

import TimePicker from 'rc-time-picker';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import 'rc-time-picker/assets/index.css';
ReactDOM.render(<TimePicker />, container);

API

TimePicker

NameTypeDefaultDescription
prefixClsString'rc-time-picker'prefixCls of this component
clearTextString'clear'clear tooltip of icon
disabledBooleanfalsewhether picker is disabled
allowEmptyBooleantrueallow clearing text
openBooleanfalsecurrent open state of picker. controlled prop
defaultValuemomentnulldefault initial value
defaultOpenValuemomentmoment()default open panel value, used to set utcOffset,locale if value/defaultValue absent
valuemomentnullcurrent value
placeholderString''time input's placeholder
classNameString''time picker className
inputClassNameString''time picker input element className
idString''time picker id
popupClassNameString''time panel className
popupStyleobject{}customize popup style
showHourBooleantruewhether show hour
showMinuteBooleantruewhether show minute
showSecondBooleantruewhether show second
formatString-moment format
disabledHoursFunction-disabled hour options
disabledMinutesFunction-disabled minute options
disabledSecondsFunction-disabled second options
use12HoursBooleanfalse12 hours display mode
hideDisabledOptionsBooleanfalsewhether hide disabled options
onChangeFunctionnullcalled when time-picker a different value
onAmPmChangeFunctionnullcalled when time-picker an am/pm value
addonFunction-called from timepicker panel to render some addon to its bottom, like an OK button. Receives panel instance as parameter, to be able to close it like panel.close().
placementStringbottomLeftone of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
transitionNameString''
nameString-sets the name of the generated input
onOpenFunction({ open })when TimePicker panel is opened
onCloseFunction({ open })when TimePicker panel is closed
hourStepNumber1interval between hours in picker
minuteStepNumber1interval between minutes in picker
secondStepNumber1interval between seconds in picker
focusOnOpenBooleanfalseautomatically focus the input when the picker opens
inputReadOnlyBooleanfalseset input to read only
inputIconReactNodespecific the time-picker icon.
clearIconReactNodespecific the clear icon.

Test Case

npm test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-time-picker is released under the MIT license.

