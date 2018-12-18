React TextyAnim Component
http://localhost:8010/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/texty/
var TextyAnim = require('rc-texty');
var React = require('react');
require('rc-texty/assets/index.css');
React.render(<TextyAnim>text</TextyAnim>, container);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|className
|string
null
|class name.
|prefixCls
|string
texty
|prefix class
|type
|string
top
|animation style, 'left' | 'right' | 'top' | 'bottom' |'alpha' | 'scale' | 'scaleX' | 'scaleBig' | 'scaleY' | 'mask-bottom' | 'mask-top' | 'flash' | 'bounce' | 'swing' | 'swing-y' | 'swing-rotate'.
|mode
|string
smooth
|animate sport mode. 'smooth' | 'reverse' | 'random' | 'sync'
|duration
|number | func
450
|Except for special animation 'flash' | 'bounce' | 'swing' | 'swing-y' | 'swing-rotate'. one text animation duration
|interval
|number | func
50
|animation interval, is function: (e: { key: string }) => number. Key is split text plus sequence(text-1).
|delay
|number
0
|animation overall delay.
|split
|func
null
|children split, return string
|name
|type
|default
|description
|appear
|boolean
|true
|whether support appear anim
|enter
|object / array / func
null
|enter anim twee-one data. when array is tween-one timeline, func refer to queue-anim
|leave
|object / array / func
null
|leave anim twee-one data. when array is tween-one timeline, func refer to queue-anim
|onEnd
|func
|-
|one animation end callback
|animatingClassName
|array
['tween-one-entering', 'tween-one-leaving']
|className to every element of animating
|exclusive
|boolean
|false
|Whether to allow a new animate to execute immediately when switching.
enter => leave: execute immediately leave
|component
|React.Element/String
|div
|component tag
|componentProps
|object
|-
|component tag props
rc-texty is released under the MIT license.