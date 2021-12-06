React Tabs component.
http://localhost:8000/examples
online example: https://tabs.react-component.now.sh/
import Tabs, { TabPane } from 'rc-tabs';
var callback = function(key) {};
React.render(
<Tabs defaultActiveKey="2" onChange={callback}>
<TabPane tab="tab 1" key="1">
first
</TabPane>
<TabPane tab="tab 2" key="2">
second
</TabPane>
<TabPane tab="tab 3" key="3">
third
</TabPane>
</Tabs>,
document.getElementById('t2'),
);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|activeKey
|string
|-
|current active tabPanel's key
|animated
|boolean | { inkBar: boolean, tabPane: boolean }
{ inkBar: true, tabPane: false }
|config animation
|defaultActiveKey
|string
|-
|initial active tabPanel's key if activeKey is absent
|destroyInactiveTabPane
|boolean
|false
|whether destroy inactive TabPane when change tab
|direction
|`'ltr'
|'rlt'`
'ltr'
|editable
|{ onEdit(type: 'add'
|'remove', info: { key, event }), showAdd: boolean, removeIcon: ReactNode, addIcon: ReactNode }
|-
|locale
|{ dropdownAriaLabel: string, removeAriaLabel: string, addAriaLabel: string }
|-
|Accessibility locale help text
|moreIcon
|ReactNode
|-
|collapse icon
|tabBarGutter
|number
|0
|config tab bar gutter
|tabBarPosition
|`'left'
|'right'
|'top'
|tabBarStyle
|style
|-
|tab nav style
|tabBarExtraContent
|ReactNode |
{ left: ReactNode, right: ReactNode }
|-
|config extra content
|renderTabBar
|(props, TabBarComponent) => ReactElement
|-
|How to render tab bar
|prefixCls
|string
'rc-tabs'
|prefix class name, use to custom style
|onChange
|(key) => void
|-
|called when tabPanel is changed
|onTabClick
|(key) => void
|-
|called when tab click
|onTabScroll
|({ direction }) => void
|-
|called when tab scroll
|name
|type
|default
|description
|key
|string
|-
|corresponding to activeKey, should be unique
|forceRender
|boolean
|false
|forced render of content in tabs, not lazy render after clicking on tabs
|tab
|ReactNode
|-
|current tab's title corresponding to current tabPane
|closeIcon
|ReactNode
|-
|Config close icon
npm install
npm start
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-tabs is released under the MIT license.