React table component with useful functions.
npm install
npm start
https://table.react-component.now.sh/
import Table from 'rc-table';
const columns = [
{
title: 'Name',
dataIndex: 'name',
key: 'name',
width: 100,
},
{
title: 'Age',
dataIndex: 'age',
key: 'age',
width: 100,
},
{
title: 'Address',
dataIndex: 'address',
key: 'address',
width: 200,
},
{
title: 'Operations',
dataIndex: '',
key: 'operations',
render: () => <a href="#">Delete</a>,
},
];
const data = [
{ name: 'Jack', age: 28, address: 'some where', key: '1' },
{ name: 'Rose', age: 36, address: 'some where', key: '2' },
];
React.render(<Table columns={columns} data={data} />, mountNode);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tableLayout
auto |
fixed
auto |
fixed for any columns is fixed or ellipsis or header is fixed
|https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/table-layout
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-table
|className
|String
|additional className
|id
|String
|identifier of the container div
|useFixedHeader
|Boolean
|false
|whether use separator table for header. better set width for columns
|scroll
|Object
|{x: false, y: false}
|whether table can be scroll in x/y direction,
x or
y can be a number that indicated the width and height of table body
|expandable
|Object
|Config expand props
|expandable.defaultExpandAllRows
|Boolean
|false
|Expand All Rows initially
|expandable.defaultExpandedRowKeys
|String[]
|[]
|initial expanded rows keys
|expandable.expandedRowKeys
|String[]
|current expanded rows keys
|expandable.expandedRowRender
|Function(recode, index, indent, expanded):ReactNode
|Content render to expanded row
|expandable.expandedRowClassName
|Function(recode, index, indent):string
|get expanded row's className
|expandable.expandRowByClick
|boolean
|Support expand by click row
|expandable.expandIconColumnIndex
|Number
|0
|The index of expandIcon which column will be inserted when expandIconAsCell is false
|expandable.expandIcon
|props => ReactNode
|Customize expand icon
|expandable.indentSize
|Number
|15
|indentSize for every level of data.i.children, better using with column.width specified
|expandable.rowExpandable
|(record) => boolean
|Config row support expandable
|expandable.onExpand
|Function(expanded, record)
|function to call when click expand icon
|expandable.onExpandedRowsChange
|Function(expandedRows)
|function to call when the expanded rows change
|expandable.fixed
|String | Boolean
|-
|this expand icon will be fixed when table scroll horizontally: true or
left or
right and
expandIconColumnIndex need to stay first or last
|rowKey
|string or Function(record):string
|'key'
|If rowKey is string,
record[rowKey] will be used as key. If rowKey is function, the return value of
rowKey(record) will be use as key.
|rowClassName
|string or Function(record, index, indent):string
|get row's className
|rowRef
|Function(record, index, indent):string
|get row's ref key
|data
|Object[]
|data record array to be rendered
|onRow
|Function(record, index)
|Set custom props per each row.
|onHeaderRow
|Function(record, index)
|Set custom props per each header row.
|showHeader
|Boolean
|true
|whether table head is shown
|title
|Function(currentData)
|table title render function
|footer
|Function(currentData)
|table footer render function
|emptyText
|React.Node or Function
No Data
|Display text when data is empty
|columns
|Object[]
|The columns config of table, see table below
|components
|Object
|Override table elements, see #171 for more details
|sticky
|boolean | {offsetHeader?: number, offsetScroll?: number, getContainer?: () => Window | HTMLElement }
|false
|stick header and scroll bar
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
|String
|key of this column
|className
|String
|className of this column
|colSpan
|Number
|thead colSpan of this column
|title
|React Node
|title of this column
|dataIndex
|String
|display field of the data record
|width
|String | Number
|width of the specific proportion calculation according to the width of the columns
|fixed
|String | Boolean
|this column will be fixed when table scroll horizontally: true or 'left' or 'right'
|align
|String
|specify how cell content is aligned
|ellipsis
|Boolean
|specify whether cell content be ellipsized
|onCell
|Function(record, index)
|Set custom props per each cell.
|onHeaderCell
|Function(record)
|Set custom props per each header cell.
|render
|Function(value, row, index)
|The render function of cell, has three params: the text of this cell, the record of this row, the index of this row, it's return an object:{ children: value, props: { colSpan: 1, rowSpan:1 } } ==> 'children' is the text of this cell, props is some setting of this cell, eg: 'colspan' set td colspan, 'rowspan' set td rowspan
rc-table is released under the MIT license.