Switch ui component for react.
import Switch from 'rc-switch';
export default () => <Switch />;
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-switch
|className
|String
|''
|additional class name of root node
|checked
|boolean
|false
|whether switch is checked
|defaultChecked
|boolean
|false
|whether switch is checked on init
|onChange
|Function(checked, event)
|called when switch is checked or unchecked
|tabIndex
|number
|tab-index of switch node
|onClick
|Function(checked, event)
|called when switch is clicked
|autoFocus
|boolean
|get focus when mounts
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|whether switch is disabled
|loadingIcon
|React.ReactNode
|specific the extra node. generally used in loading icon.
npm install
npm start
Online demo: http://react-component.github.io/switch/examples/
rc-switch is released under the MIT license.