rc-switch

by react-component
3.2.2 (see all)

React Switch

Readme

rc-switch

Switch ui component for react.

NPM version build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size

Install

rc-switch

Usage

import Switch from 'rc-switch';

export default () => <Switch />;

Compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

API

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
prefixClsStringrc-switch
classNameString''additional class name of root node
checkedbooleanfalsewhether switch is checked
defaultCheckedbooleanfalsewhether switch is checked on init
onChangeFunction(checked, event)called when switch is checked or unchecked
tabIndexnumbertab-index of switch node
onClickFunction(checked, event)called when switch is clicked
autoFocusbooleanget focus when mounts
disabledbooleanfalsewhether switch is disabled
loadingIconReact.ReactNodespecific the extra node. generally used in loading icon.

Development

npm install
npm start

Online demo: http://react-component.github.io/switch/examples/

License

rc-switch is released under the MIT license.

