DEPREACTED for v5: please consider migrating to
asset modules.
A loader for webpack that allows importing files as a String.
To begin, you'll need to install
raw-loader:
$ npm install raw-loader --save-dev
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
file.js
import txt from './file.txt';
webpack.config.js
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.txt$/i,
use: 'raw-loader',
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
esModule
{Boolean}
true
|Uses ES modules syntax
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
By default,
raw-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS module syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.txt$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'raw-loader',
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
import txt from 'raw-loader!./file.txt';
Beware, if you already define loader(s) for extension(s) in
webpack.config.js you should use:
import css from '!!raw-loader!./file.txt'; // Adding `!!` to a request will disable all loaders specified in the configuration
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.