Slider UI component for React
npm start and then go to http://localhost:8000
Online examples: https://slider.react-component.now.sh/
import Slider, { Range } from 'rc-slider';
import 'rc-slider/assets/index.css';
export default () => (
<>
<Slider />
<Range />
</>
);
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
An extension to make Slider or Range support Tooltip on handle.
const Slider = require('rc-slider');
const createSliderWithTooltip = Slider.createSliderWithTooltip;
const Range = createSliderWithTooltip(Slider.Range);
After Range or Slider was wrapped by createSliderWithTooltip, it will have the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tipFormatter
|(value: number): React.ReactNode
value => value
|A function to format tooltip's overlay
|tipProps
|Object
{
placement: 'top',
prefixCls: 'rc-slider-tooltip',
overlay: tipFormatter(value)
}
|A function to format tooltip's overlay
The following APIs are shared by Slider and Range.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|string
''
|Additional CSS class for the root DOM node
|min
|number
0
|The minimum value of the slider
|max
|number
100
|The maximum value of the slider
|marks
{number: ReactNode} or
{number: { style, label }}
{}
|Marks on the slider. The key determines the position, and the value determines what will show. If you want to set the style of a specific mark point, the value should be an object which contains
style and
label properties.
|step
|number or
null
1
|Value to be added or subtracted on each step the slider makes. Must be greater than zero, and
max -
min should be evenly divisible by the step value.
When
marks is not an empty object,
step can be set to
null, to make
marks as steps.
|vertical
|boolean
false
|If vertical is
true, the slider will be vertical.
|handle
|(props) => React.ReactNode
|A handle generator which could be used to customized handle.
|included
|boolean
true
|If the value is
true, it means a continuous value interval, otherwise, it is a independent value.
|reverse
|boolean
false
|If the value is
true, it means the component is rendered reverse.
|disabled
|boolean
false
|If
true, handles can't be moved.
|dots
|boolean
false
|When the
step value is greater than 1, you can set the
dots to
true if you want to render the slider with dots.
|onBeforeChange
|Function
|NOOP
onBeforeChange will be triggered when
ontouchstart or
onmousedown is triggered.
|onChange
|Function
|NOOP
onChange will be triggered while the value of Slider changing.
|onAfterChange
|Function
|NOOP
onAfterChange will be triggered when
ontouchend or
onmouseup is triggered.
|minimumTrackStyle
|Object
|please use
trackStyle instead. (
only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x )
|maximumTrackStyle
|Object
|please use
railStyle instead (
only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x)
|handleStyle
|Array[Object] | Object
[{}]
|The style used for handle. (
both for slider(Object
) and range(Array of Object
), the array will be used for multi handle following element order)
|trackStyle
|Array[Object] | Object
[{}]
|The style used for track. (
both for slider(Object
) and range(Array of Object
), the array will be used for multi track following element order)
|railStyle
|Object
{}
|The style used for the track base color.
|dotStyle
|Object
{}
|The style used for the dots.
|activeDotStyle
|Object
{}
|The style used for the active dots.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|defaultValue
|number
0
|Set initial value of slider.
|value
|number
|-
|Set current value of slider.
|startPoint
|number
undefined
|Track starts from this value. If
undefined,
min is used.
|tabIndex
|number
0
|Set the tabIndex of the slider handle.
|ariaLabelForHandle
|string
|-
|Set the
aria-label attribute on the slider handle.
|ariaLabelledByForHandle
|string
|-
|Set the
aria-labelledby attribute on the slider handle.
|ariaValueTextFormatterForHandle
|(value) => string
|-
|A function to set the
aria-valuetext attribute on the slider handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|defaultValue
number[]
[0, 0]
|Set initial positions of handles.
|value
number[]
|Set current positions of handles.
|tabIndex
|number[]
[0, 0]
|Set the tabIndex of each handle.
|ariaLabelGroupForHandles
|Array[string]
|-
|Set the
aria-label attribute on each handle.
|ariaLabelledByGroupForHandles
|Array[string]
|-
|Set the
aria-labelledby attribute on each handle.
|ariaValueTextFormatterGroupForHandles
|Array[(value) => string]
|-
|A function to set the
aria-valuetext attribute on each handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information.
|count
|number
1
|Determine how many ranges to render, and multiple handles will be rendered (number + 1).
|allowCross
|boolean
true
allowCross could be set as
true to allow those handles to cross.
|pushable
|boolean or number
false
pushable could be set as
true to allow pushing of surrounding handles when moving a handle. When set to a number, the number will be the minimum ensured distance between handles. Example:
|draggableTrack
|boolean
false
|Open the track drag. open after click on the track will be invalid.
The Tooltip Component that keep following with content.
npm install
npm start
npm run test
npm run coverage
rc-slider is released under the MIT license.