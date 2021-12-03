Slider UI component for React

Install

Example

npm start and then go to http://localhost:8000

Online examples: https://slider.react-component.now.sh/

Usage

import Slider, { Range } from 'rc-slider' ; import 'rc-slider/assets/index.css' ; export default () => ( <> < Slider /> < Range /> </> );

Compatibility



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

API

An extension to make Slider or Range support Tooltip on handle.

const Slider = require ( 'rc-slider' ); const createSliderWithTooltip = Slider.createSliderWithTooltip; const Range = createSliderWithTooltip(Slider.Range);

Online demo

After Range or Slider was wrapped by createSliderWithTooltip, it will have the following props:

Name Type Default Description tipFormatter (value: number): React.ReactNode value => value A function to format tooltip's overlay tipProps Object {

placement: 'top',

prefixCls: 'rc-slider-tooltip',

overlay: tipFormatter(value)

} A function to format tooltip's overlay

Common API

The following APIs are shared by Slider and Range.

Name Type Default Description className string '' Additional CSS class for the root DOM node min number 0 The minimum value of the slider max number 100 The maximum value of the slider marks {number: ReactNode} or {number: { style, label }} {} Marks on the slider. The key determines the position, and the value determines what will show. If you want to set the style of a specific mark point, the value should be an object which contains style and label properties. step number or null 1 Value to be added or subtracted on each step the slider makes. Must be greater than zero, and max - min should be evenly divisible by the step value.

When marks is not an empty object, step can be set to null , to make marks as steps. vertical boolean false If vertical is true , the slider will be vertical. handle (props) => React.ReactNode A handle generator which could be used to customized handle. included boolean true If the value is true , it means a continuous value interval, otherwise, it is a independent value. reverse boolean false If the value is true , it means the component is rendered reverse. disabled boolean false If true , handles can't be moved. dots boolean false When the step value is greater than 1, you can set the dots to true if you want to render the slider with dots. onBeforeChange Function NOOP onBeforeChange will be triggered when ontouchstart or onmousedown is triggered. onChange Function NOOP onChange will be triggered while the value of Slider changing. onAfterChange Function NOOP onAfterChange will be triggered when ontouchend or onmouseup is triggered. minimumTrackStyle Object please use trackStyle instead. ( only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x ) maximumTrackStyle Object please use railStyle instead ( only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x ) handleStyle Array[Object] | Object [{}] The style used for handle. ( both for slider( Object ) and range( Array of Object ), the array will be used for multi handle following element order ) trackStyle Array[Object] | Object [{}] The style used for track. ( both for slider( Object ) and range( Array of Object ), the array will be used for multi track following element order ) railStyle Object {} The style used for the track base color. dotStyle Object {} The style used for the dots. activeDotStyle Object {} The style used for the active dots.

Slider

Name Type Default Description defaultValue number 0 Set initial value of slider. value number - Set current value of slider. startPoint number undefined Track starts from this value. If undefined , min is used. tabIndex number 0 Set the tabIndex of the slider handle. ariaLabelForHandle string - Set the aria-label attribute on the slider handle. ariaLabelledByForHandle string - Set the aria-labelledby attribute on the slider handle. ariaValueTextFormatterForHandle (value) => string - A function to set the aria-valuetext attribute on the slider handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information.

Range

Name Type Default Description defaultValue number[] [0, 0] Set initial positions of handles. value number[] Set current positions of handles. tabIndex number[] [0, 0] Set the tabIndex of each handle. ariaLabelGroupForHandles Array[string] - Set the aria-label attribute on each handle. ariaLabelledByGroupForHandles Array[string] - Set the aria-labelledby attribute on each handle. ariaValueTextFormatterGroupForHandles Array[(value) => string] - A function to set the aria-valuetext attribute on each handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information. count number 1 Determine how many ranges to render, and multiple handles will be rendered (number + 1). allowCross boolean true allowCross could be set as true to allow those handles to cross. pushable boolean or number false pushable could be set as true to allow pushing of surrounding handles when moving a handle. When set to a number, the number will be the minimum ensured distance between handles. Example: draggableTrack boolean false Open the track drag. open after click on the track will be invalid.

SliderTooltip

The Tooltip Component that keep following with content.

Development

npm install npm start

Test Case

npm run test

Coverage

npm run coverage

License