rc-slider

by react-component
9.7.5

React Slider

Readme

rc-slider

Slider UI component for React

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size

Install

rc-slider

Example

npm start and then go to http://localhost:8000

Online examples: https://slider.react-component.now.sh/

Usage

import Slider, { Range } from 'rc-slider';
import 'rc-slider/assets/index.css';

export default () => (
  <>
    <Slider />
    <Range />
  </>
);

Compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

API

createSliderWithTooltip(Slider | Range) => React.Component

An extension to make Slider or Range support Tooltip on handle.

const Slider = require('rc-slider');
const createSliderWithTooltip = Slider.createSliderWithTooltip;
const Range = createSliderWithTooltip(Slider.Range);

Online demo

After Range or Slider was wrapped by createSliderWithTooltip, it will have the following props:

NameTypeDefaultDescription
tipFormatter(value: number): React.ReactNodevalue => valueA function to format tooltip's overlay
tipPropsObject{
placement: 'top',
prefixCls: 'rc-slider-tooltip',
overlay: tipFormatter(value)
}		A function to format tooltip's overlay

Common API

The following APIs are shared by Slider and Range.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring''Additional CSS class for the root DOM node
minnumber0The minimum value of the slider
maxnumber100The maximum value of the slider
marks{number: ReactNode} or{number: { style, label }}{}Marks on the slider. The key determines the position, and the value determines what will show. If you want to set the style of a specific mark point, the value should be an object which contains style and label properties.
stepnumber or null1Value to be added or subtracted on each step the slider makes. Must be greater than zero, and max - min should be evenly divisible by the step value.
When marks is not an empty object, step can be set to null, to make marks as steps.
verticalbooleanfalseIf vertical is true, the slider will be vertical.
handle(props) => React.ReactNodeA handle generator which could be used to customized handle.
includedbooleantrueIf the value is true, it means a continuous value interval, otherwise, it is a independent value.
reversebooleanfalseIf the value is true, it means the component is rendered reverse.
disabledbooleanfalseIf true, handles can't be moved.
dotsbooleanfalseWhen the step value is greater than 1, you can set the dots to true if you want to render the slider with dots.
onBeforeChangeFunctionNOOPonBeforeChange will be triggered when ontouchstart or onmousedown is triggered.
onChangeFunctionNOOPonChange will be triggered while the value of Slider changing.
onAfterChangeFunctionNOOPonAfterChange will be triggered when ontouchend or onmouseup is triggered.
minimumTrackStyleObjectplease use trackStyle instead. (only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x )
maximumTrackStyleObjectplease use railStyle instead (only used for slider, just for compatibility , will be deprecate at rc-slider@9.x)
handleStyleArray[Object] | Object[{}]The style used for handle. (both for slider(Object) and range(Array of Object), the array will be used for multi handle following element order)
trackStyleArray[Object] | Object[{}]The style used for track. (both for slider(Object) and range(Array of Object), the array will be used for multi track following element order)
railStyleObject{}The style used for the track base color.
dotStyleObject{}The style used for the dots.
activeDotStyleObject{}The style used for the active dots.

Slider

NameTypeDefaultDescription
defaultValuenumber0Set initial value of slider.
valuenumber-Set current value of slider.
startPointnumberundefinedTrack starts from this value. If undefined, min is used.
tabIndexnumber0Set the tabIndex of the slider handle.
ariaLabelForHandlestring-Set the aria-label attribute on the slider handle.
ariaLabelledByForHandlestring-Set the aria-labelledby attribute on the slider handle.
ariaValueTextFormatterForHandle(value) => string-A function to set the aria-valuetext attribute on the slider handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information.

Range

NameTypeDefaultDescription
defaultValuenumber[][0, 0]Set initial positions of handles.
valuenumber[]Set current positions of handles.
tabIndexnumber[][0, 0]Set the tabIndex of each handle.
ariaLabelGroupForHandlesArray[string]-Set the aria-label attribute on each handle.
ariaLabelledByGroupForHandlesArray[string]-Set the aria-labelledby attribute on each handle.
ariaValueTextFormatterGroupForHandlesArray[(value) => string]-A function to set the aria-valuetext attribute on each handle. It receives the current value of the slider and returns a formatted string describing the value. See WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1 for more information.
countnumber1Determine how many ranges to render, and multiple handles will be rendered (number + 1).
allowCrossbooleantrueallowCross could be set as true to allow those handles to cross.
pushableboolean or numberfalsepushable could be set as true to allow pushing of surrounding handles when moving a handle. When set to a number, the number will be the minimum ensured distance between handles. Example:
draggableTrackbooleanfalseOpen the track drag. open after click on the track will be invalid.

SliderTooltip

The Tooltip Component that keep following with content.

Development

npm install
npm start

Test Case

npm run test

Coverage

npm run coverage

License

rc-slider is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation3
Hard to Use5
Slow0
Buggy2
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
6 months ago
6 months ago
Buggy

Not being able to drag the slider when value is set. Probably because the onChange handler isn't capturing event. Upon console logging (e.target.value) I saw that the value of e is undefined and it is showing can't read property value of undefined. Since it is not changing the state therefore upon setting a value it doesn't change the default value upon dragging and hence the thumb is undraggable.

0
5 months ago
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

A great slider input! I have used it in a recent project done in React which required A LOT of sliders to control a 3D viewer we had on one of our pages. it was great and very easy to implement into the project! so I'm happy to recommend this for anyone that needs a slider on their app!

0
10 months ago
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Performance really amazing on my every react project. High quality component with best in performance and easy to use and implement. and also this library is so responsive for very devices you don't have to customized for every device

0
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Creating Sliders in React App is little bit hard for beginner who learning react framework but this library helped me a lot when i was learning react framework. I've used this library on my many react-project and this library Performance really amazing on my every react project. High quality component with best in performance and easy to use and implement. and also this library is so responsive for very devices you don't have to customized for every device

0
21 days ago
Senior Back-end (Laravel) & Front-end (ReactJs) web developer. Some of my experiences: https://www.instagram.com/amin.mashayekhan/
21 days ago
Easy to Use

