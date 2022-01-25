id html id to set on the component wrapper String ''

className additional css class of root dom node String ''

data-* html data attributes to set on the component wrapper String ''

prefixCls prefix class String ''

animation dropdown animation name. only support slide-up now String ''

transitionName dropdown css animation name String ''

choiceTransitionName css animation name for selected items at multiple mode String ''

dropdownMatchSelectWidth whether dropdown's with is same with select bool true

dropdownClassName additional className applied to dropdown String -

dropdownStyle additional style applied to dropdown Object {}

dropdownAlign additional align applied to dropdown Object {}

dropdownMenuStyle additional style applied to dropdown menu Object {}

notFoundContent specify content to show when no result matches. ReactNode 'Not Found'

tokenSeparators separator used to tokenize on tag/multiple mode string[]?

open control select open bool

defaultOpen control select default open bool

placeholder select placeholder React Node

showSearch whether show search input in single mode bool true

showArrow whether show arrow bool true (single mode), false (multiple mode)

allowClear whether allowClear bool false

tags when tagging is enabled the user can select from pre-existing options or create a new tag by picking the first choice, which is what the user has typed into the search box so far. bool false

tagRender render custom tags. (props: CustomTagProps) => ReactNode -

maxTagTextLength max tag text length to show number -

maxTagCount max tag count to show number -

maxTagPlaceholder placeholder for omitted values ReactNode/function(omittedValues) -

combobox enable combobox mode(can not set multiple at the same time) bool false

multiple whether multiple select bool false

disabled whether disabled select bool false

filterOption whether filter options by input value. default filter by option's optionFilterProp prop's value bool true/Function(inputValue:string, option:Option)

optionFilterProp which prop value of option will be used for filter if filterOption is true String 'value'

filterSort Sort function for search options sorting, see Array.sort's compareFunction. Function(optionA:Option, optionB: Option) -

optionLabelProp render option value or option children as content of select String: 'value'/'children' 'value'

defaultValue initial selected option(s) String | String[] -

value current selected option(s) String | String[] | {key:String, label:React.Node} | {key:String, label:React.Node}[] -

labelInValue whether to embed label in value, see above value type. Not support combobox mode Bool false

backfill whether backfill select option to search input (Only works in single and combobox mode) Bool false

onChange called when select an option or input value change(combobox) function(value, option:Option | Option[]) -

onSearch called when input changed function -

onBlur called when blur function -

onFocus called when focus function -

onPopupScroll called when menu is scrolled function -

onSelect called when a option is selected. param is option's value and option instance Function(value, option:Option) -

onDeselect called when a option is deselected. param is option's value. only called for multiple or tags Function(value, option:Option) -

onInputKeyDown called when key down on input Function(event) -

defaultActiveFirstOption whether active first option by default bool true

getPopupContainer container which popup select menu rendered into function(trigger:Node):Node function(){return document.body;}

getInputElement customize input element function(): Element -

showAction actions trigger the dropdown to show String[]? -

autoFocus focus select after mount Bool -

autoClearSearchValue auto clear search input value when multiple select is selected/deselected boolean true

inputIcon specify the select arrow icon ReactNode -

clearIcon specify the clear icon ReactNode -

removeIcon specify the remove icon ReactNode -

menuItemSelectedIcon specify the item selected icon ReactNode | (props: MenuItemProps) => ReactNode -

dropdownRender render custom dropdown menu (menu: React.Node, props: MenuProps) => ReactNode -

loading show loading icon in arrow Boolean false

virtual Disable virtual scroll Boolean true