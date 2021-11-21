openbase logo
rs

rc-scrollbars

by Michael Sakhniuk
1.1.3 (see all)

React scrollbars component

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

rc-scrollbars

rejuvenated project of react-custom-scrollbars

npm npm version npm downloads

  • frictionless native browser scrolling
  • native scrollbars for mobile devices
  • fully customizable
  • auto hide
  • auto height
  • universal (runs on client & server)
  • requestAnimationFrame for 60fps
  • no extra stylesheets
  • well tested, 100% code coverage

Documentation · Demos

Installation

npm install rc-scrollbars --save

# OR

yarn add rc-scrollbars

This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.

Usage

This is the minimal configuration. Check out the Documentation for advanced usage.

import { Scrollbars } from 'rc-scrollbars';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Scrollbars style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
        <p>Some great content...</p>
      </Scrollbars>
    );
  }
}

The <Scrollbars> component is completely customizable. Check out the following code:

import { Scrollbars } from 'rc-scrollbars';

class CustomScrollbars extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Scrollbars
        onScroll={this.handleScroll}
        onScrollFrame={this.handleScrollFrame}
        onScrollStart={this.handleScrollStart}
        onScrollStop={this.handleScrollStop}
        onUpdate={this.handleUpdate}
        renderView={this.renderView}
        renderTrackHorizontal={this.renderTrackHorizontal}
        renderTrackVertical={this.renderTrackVertical}
        renderThumbHorizontal={this.renderThumbHorizontal}
        renderThumbVertical={this.renderThumbVertical}
        autoHide
        autoHideTimeout={1000}
        autoHideDuration={200}
        autoHeight
        autoHeightMin={0}
        autoHeightMax={200}
        thumbMinSize={30}
        universal={true}
        {...this.props} />
    );
  }
}

All properties are documented in the API docs

Run project locally

Run the simple example:

# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
yarn
# Run tsc of Scrollbars in watch mode and the documentation project in dev env
yarn dev

License

MIT

