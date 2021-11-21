rejuvenated project of react-custom-scrollbars
requestAnimationFrame for 60fps
npm install rc-scrollbars --save
# OR
yarn add rc-scrollbars
This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.
This is the minimal configuration. Check out the Documentation for advanced usage.
import { Scrollbars } from 'rc-scrollbars';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Scrollbars style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<p>Some great content...</p>
</Scrollbars>
);
}
}
The
<Scrollbars> component is completely customizable. Check out the following code:
import { Scrollbars } from 'rc-scrollbars';
class CustomScrollbars extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Scrollbars
onScroll={this.handleScroll}
onScrollFrame={this.handleScrollFrame}
onScrollStart={this.handleScrollStart}
onScrollStop={this.handleScrollStop}
onUpdate={this.handleUpdate}
renderView={this.renderView}
renderTrackHorizontal={this.renderTrackHorizontal}
renderTrackVertical={this.renderTrackVertical}
renderThumbHorizontal={this.renderThumbHorizontal}
renderThumbVertical={this.renderThumbVertical}
autoHide
autoHideTimeout={1000}
autoHideDuration={200}
autoHeight
autoHeightMin={0}
autoHeightMax={200}
thumbMinSize={30}
universal={true}
{...this.props} />
);
}
}
All properties are documented in the API docs
Run the simple example:
# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
yarn
# Run tsc of Scrollbars in watch mode and the documentation project in dev env
yarn dev
MIT