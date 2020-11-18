React ScrollAnim Component
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8020/examples/
http://react-component.github.io/scroll-anim/
var ScrollAnim = require('rc-scroll-anim');
var ScrollOverPack = ScrollAnim.OverPack;
var React = require('react');
// ScrollOverPack support rc-animate,rc-queue-anim,rc-tween-one;
React.render(<ScrollOverPack>
<QueueAnim key='queueAnim'>
<div key='a'>enter</div>
<div key='b'>enter</div>
<div key='b'>enter</div>
</QueueAnim>
<TweenOne key='tweenOne' vars={{x:100}}>one element</TweenOne>
<Animate key='rc-animate' transitionName="fade" transitionAppear>rc-animate</Animate>
</ScrollOverPack>, container);
var ScrollParallax = ScrollAnim.Parallax;
React.render(<ScrollParallax animation={{x:100}}>Parallax</ScrollParallax>,container);
var Link = ScrollAnim.Link;
var Element = ScrollAnim.Element;
React.render(<div>
<div className="nav">
<Link className="nav-list" to="page0">nav0</Link>
<Link className="nav-list" to="page1">nav1</Link>
</div>
<Element className="pack-page" id="page0">demo</Element>
<Element className="pack-page" id="page1">demo</Element>
</div>,container);
ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.init();
ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.unMount();
Elementor
OverPackmust set height;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|component
|string
div
|-
|id
|string
|null
|need to location the id，parallax the
location or link the
to, need to use
|targetId
|string
|null
|scroll target id, if don't window scroll, parent element is
overflow: scroll, use parent id to do scroll; demo refs
|playScale
|number / array / string
0.5
|percentage of screen to start play, screen center is 0.5, if replay is true : [bottomEnter, topLeave]， topLeave >= bottomEnter
|replay
|boolean
false
|play every enter, do you want to animate each time you show the current,
false only scroll to down play animate
|onChange
|func
|null
|change callback({ mode, id }); mode:
enter or
leave
|onScroll
|func
|null
|scroll callback({ domEvent, showHeight, offsetTop, scrollTop, id }).
|location
|string
|null
|v0.6.0 above have,location, the parent id;
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component props.
Note: if the element is not the above component, you need to location this element; please use the
Element
OverPack inherit Element;
component
playScale
onChange
onScroll
location
replay refer to
Element;
1.0.0 remove hideProps;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|always
|boolean
true
|back to top, enter replay，as
false will only play it again, leave does not play
|appear
|boolean
true
|whether support appear the operation
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component props.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|animation
|object / array
null
|animation data
|location
|string
null
|location, the parent id
|always
|boolean
true
|-
|targetId
|string
|null
|refer Element
targetId
|component
|string
div
|-
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component props.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|playScale
|array
[0, 1]
|play area, [start, end]
timeline:
[{playScale: [0, 0.2]}, {playScale: [0, 0.8]}]], Second will increase by 0.2, The second end is 1
|ease
|string
easeInOutQuad
|animation easing string
|onUpdate
|function
|-
|animate updates, callback: onUpdate(percent)
|onStart
|function
|-
|scroll down animate start (playScale[0]) callback;
|onComplete
|function
|-
|scroll down animate completed (playScale[1]) callback
|onStartBack
|function
|-
|scroll up animate start (playScale[1]) callback;
|onCompleteBack
|function
|-
|scroll up animate completed (playScale[0]) callback;
animation = [{},{}] is timeline;
v1.1.0 remove onAsynchronousAddEvent. Asynchronous demo
v2.3.0 toHash default is false;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|to
|string
null
|need; Specifies the element to top;
Element the id
|toHash
|boolean
|false
|add
to to the
location.hash
|duration
|number
450
|scroll animate duration
|ease
|string
easeInOutQuad
|animation easing string
|active
|string
active
|selected className
|showHeightActive
|string / number / array
50%
|enter: the element offset top
50% add
active, leave: the element in the window
50% remove
active; is array [enter, leave];
|toShowHeight
|boolean
|false
|scroll to
showHeightActive
|offsetTop
|number
|0
|scroll to elem top offset
|targetId
|string
|null
|refer Element
targetId
|onFocus
|func
|null
|check callback,onFocus({target,to})
|onBlur
|func
|null
|blur callback
|component
|string
div
|-
|componentProps
|object
|null
|component props.
Use: scroll a screen window;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|location
|array
|[]
|llocation of scrolling screen, only element ID is supported in array
|duration
|number
|450
|scroll duration
|ease
|string
easeInOutQuad
|easing
|docHeight
|number
|null
|Custom html height
|loop
|boolean
|false
|Before and after the phase cycle
|scrollInterval
|number
|1000
|rolling interval time
Clear a screen scrolling effect;
var Event = ScrollAnim.Event;
Event.addEventListener('scroll.xxxx',func);
Event.removeEventListener('scroll.xxx',func);