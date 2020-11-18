component string div -

id string null need to location the id，parallax the location or link the to , need to use

targetId string null scroll target id, if don't window scroll, parent element is overflow: scroll , use parent id to do scroll; demo refs

playScale number / array / string 0.5 percentage of screen to start play, screen center is 0.5, if replay is true : [bottomEnter, topLeave]， topLeave >= bottomEnter

replay boolean false play every enter, do you want to animate each time you show the current, false only scroll to down play animate

onChange func null change callback({ mode, id }); mode: enter or leave

onScroll func null scroll callback({ domEvent, showHeight, offsetTop, scrollTop, id }).

location string null v0.6.0 above have,location, the parent id;