rc-scroll-anim

by react-component
2.7.6 (see all)

Animate Scroll React Component

Readme

rc-scroll-anim

React ScrollAnim Component

React ScrollAnim Component

Browser Support

IEChromeFirefoxOperaSafari
IE 10+ ✔Chrome 31.0+ ✔Firefox 31.0+ ✔Opera 30.0+ ✔Safari 7.0+ ✔

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8020/examples/

http://react-component.github.io/scroll-anim/

http://ant.design/

Feature

  • support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

rc-scroll-anim

Usage

ScrollOverPack

var ScrollAnim = require('rc-scroll-anim');
var ScrollOverPack = ScrollAnim.OverPack;
var React = require('react');

// ScrollOverPack support rc-animate,rc-queue-anim,rc-tween-one;

React.render(<ScrollOverPack>
  <QueueAnim key='queueAnim'>
    <div key='a'>enter</div>
    <div key='b'>enter</div>
    <div key='b'>enter</div>
  </QueueAnim>
  <TweenOne key='tweenOne' vars={{x:100}}>one element</TweenOne>
  <Animate key='rc-animate' transitionName="fade" transitionAppear>rc-animate</Animate>
</ScrollOverPack>, container);

Parallax

var ScrollParallax = ScrollAnim.Parallax;
React.render(<ScrollParallax animation={{x:100}}>Parallax</ScrollParallax>,container);

var Link = ScrollAnim.Link;
var Element = ScrollAnim.Element;
React.render(<div>
  <div className="nav">
    <Link className="nav-list" to="page0">nav0</Link>
    <Link className="nav-list" to="page1">nav1</Link>
  </div>
  <Element className="pack-page" id="page0">demo</Element>
  <Element className="pack-page" id="page1">demo</Element>
</div>,container);

scrollScreen

ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.init();
ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.unMount();

API

中文文档

props

Element

Element or OverPack must set height;

nametypedefaultdescription
componentstringdiv-
idstringnullneed to location the id，parallax the location or link the to, need to use
targetIdstringnullscroll target id, if don't window scroll, parent element is overflow: scroll, use parent id to do scroll; demo refs
playScalenumber / array / string0.5percentage of screen to start play, screen center is 0.5, if replay is true : [bottomEnter, topLeave]， topLeave >= bottomEnter
replaybooleanfalseplay every enter, do you want to animate each time you show the current, false only scroll to down play animate
onChangefuncnullchange callback({ mode, id }); mode: enter or leave
onScrollfuncnullscroll callback({ domEvent, showHeight, offsetTop, scrollTop, id }).
locationstringnullv0.6.0 above have,location, the parent id;
componentPropsobjectnullcomponent props.

Note: if the element is not the above component, you need to location this element; please use the Element

OverPack

OverPack inherit Element; component playScale onChange onScroll location replay refer to Element;

1.0.0 remove hideProps;

nametypedefaultdescription
alwaysbooleantrueback to top, enter replay，as false will only play it again, leave does not play
appearbooleantruewhether support appear the operation
componentPropsobjectnullcomponent props.

Parallax

nametypedefaultdescription
animationobject / arraynullanimation data
locationstringnulllocation, the parent id
alwaysbooleantrue-
targetIdstringnullrefer Element targetId
componentstringdiv-
componentPropsobjectnullcomponent props.

animation = { }

nametypedefaultdescription
playScalearray[0, 1]play area, [start, end]
timeline: [{playScale: [0, 0.2]}, {playScale: [0, 0.8]}]], Second will increase by 0.2, The second end is 1
easestringeaseInOutQuadanimation easing string
onUpdatefunction-animate updates, callback: onUpdate(percent)
onStartfunction-scroll down animate start (playScale[0]) callback;
onCompletefunction-scroll down animate completed (playScale[1]) callback
onStartBackfunction-scroll up animate start (playScale[1]) callback;
onCompleteBackfunction-scroll up animate completed (playScale[0]) callback;

animation = [{},{}] is timeline;

v1.1.0 remove onAsynchronousAddEvent. Asynchronous demo

v2.3.0 toHash default is false;

nametypedefaultdescription
tostringnullneed; Specifies the element to top; Element the id
toHashbooleanfalseadd to to the location.hash
durationnumber450scroll animate duration
easestringeaseInOutQuadanimation easing string
activestringactiveselected className
showHeightActivestring / number / array50%enter: the element offset top 50% add active, leave: the element in the window 50% remove active; is array [enter, leave];
toShowHeightbooleanfalsescroll to showHeightActive
offsetTopnumber0scroll to elem top offset
targetIdstringnullrefer Element targetId
onFocusfuncnullcheck callback,onFocus({target,to})
onBlurfuncnullblur callback
componentstringdiv-
componentPropsobjectnullcomponent props.

ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.init(vars)

Use: scroll a screen window;

vars = { }

nametypedefaultdescription
locationarray[]llocation of scrolling screen, only element ID is supported in array
durationnumber450scroll duration
easestringeaseInOutQuadeasing
docHeightnumbernullCustom html height
loopbooleanfalseBefore and after the phase cycle
scrollIntervalnumber1000rolling interval time

ScrollAnim.scrollScreen.unMount()

Clear a screen scrolling effect;

Event

var Event = ScrollAnim.Event;
Event.addEventListener('scroll.xxxx',func);
Event.removeEventListener('scroll.xxx',func);

100
datdat1881 Rating
November 21, 2020
Buggy

