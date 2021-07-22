Animate React Component in queue, thanks to rc-animate and enter-animation.
2.x: https://queue-anim.vercel.app/
1.x: http://react-component.github.io/queue-anim/examples/
import QueueAnim from 'rc-queue-anim';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDom from 'react-dom';
ReactDom.render(
<QueueAnim>
<div key="1">enter in queue</div>
<div key="2">enter in queue</div>
<div key="3">enter in queue</div>
</QueueAnim>
, mountNode);
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
<QueueAnim
component={Row}
ref={(c) => {
this.ref = c;
}}
onEnd={() => {
// this..currentRef = <Row />
// this..childRefs.a = <Col key="a">1212</Col>
}}
>
<Col key="a">1212</Col>
</QueueAnim>
You must provide the key attribute for all children of QueueAnim, children would not peform any animation without key.
|props
|type
|default
|description
|type
|string / array
right
|Animation Styles
alpha
left
right
top
bottom
scale
scaleBig
scaleX
scaleY
|animConfig
|object / array
|null
|Custom config, See below for more details animConfig
|delay
|number / array
|0
|delay of animation
|duration
|number / array
|450
|duration of animation
|interval
|number / array
|100
|interval of duration
|leaveReverse
|boolean
|false
|reverse animation order at leave
|ease
|string / array
easeOutQuart
|animation easing config like
'ease',
['easeIn', 'easeOut'],
[[.42,0,.58,1], [.42,0,.58,1]]: more
|appear
|boolean
|true
|whether support appear anim
|component
|string / React.Element
div
|component tag
|componentProps
|Object
|null
|component is React.Element, component tag props
|animatingClassName
|array
['queue-anim-entering', 'queue-anim-leaving']
|className to every element of animating
|forcedReplay
|boolean
|false
leave animation moment trigger
enter, forced replay.
|onEnd
|function
|null
|animation end callback({ key, type }), type:
enter or
leave
Above props support array format, like
['left', 'top'], the secord item is leave config. Demo
Data fall into three categories：
Custom set start:
{ opacity:[1, 0] } ；
default；
type:
{ opacity: Array<end, start> }；
leave automatic reverse:
{ opacity: Array<start, end> }；
Custom:
{ opacity: 0 }；
Start position is not set。
Array:
[{ opacity:[1, 0] }, { opacity:[1, 0] }]；
type:
[{ opacity: Array<end, start> }, { opacity: Array<start, end>}]
npm install
npm start