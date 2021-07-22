openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rc-queue-anim

by react-component
2.0.0 (see all)

Animate React Component in queue

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.3K

GitHub Stars

445

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rc-queue-anim

Animate React Component in queue, thanks to rc-animate and enter-animation.

NPM version build status Codecov Total alerts Language grade: JavaScript node version npm download

Example

2.x: https://queue-anim.vercel.app/

1.x: http://react-component.github.io/queue-anim/examples/

Usage

import QueueAnim from 'rc-queue-anim';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDom from 'react-dom';

ReactDom.render(
  <QueueAnim>
    <div key="1">enter in queue</div>
    <div key="2">enter in queue</div>
    <div key="3">enter in queue</div>
  </QueueAnim>
, mountNode);

Install

rc-queue-anim

Browser Support

IEChromeFirefoxOperaSafari
IE 10+ ✔Chrome 31.0+ ✔Firefox 31.0+ ✔Opera 30.0+ ✔Safari 7.0+ ✔

1.7.x add childRefs and currentRef;

<QueueAnim 
  component={Row} 
  ref={(c) => {
    this.ref = c;
  }}
  onEnd={() => {
    // this..currentRef = <Row />
    // this..childRefs.a = <Col key="a">1212</Col>
  }}
>
  <Col key="a">1212</Col>
</QueueAnim>

API

You must provide the key attribute for all children of QueueAnim, children would not peform any animation without key.

propstypedefaultdescription
typestring / arrayrightAnimation Styles
alpha left right top bottom scale scaleBig scaleX scaleY
animConfigobject / arraynullCustom config, See below for more details animConfig
delaynumber / array0delay of animation
durationnumber / array450duration of animation
intervalnumber / array100interval of duration
leaveReversebooleanfalsereverse animation order at leave
easestring / arrayeaseOutQuartanimation easing config like 'ease', ['easeIn', 'easeOut'], [[.42,0,.58,1], [.42,0,.58,1]]: more
appearbooleantruewhether support appear anim
componentstring / React.Elementdivcomponent tag
componentPropsObjectnullcomponent is React.Element, component tag props
animatingClassNamearray['queue-anim-entering', 'queue-anim-leaving']className to every element of animating
forcedReplaybooleanfalseleave animation moment trigger enter, forced replay.
onEndfunctionnullanimation end callback({ key, type }), type: enter or leave

Above props support array format, like ['left', 'top'], the secord item is leave config. Demo

animConfig

Data fall into three categories：

  • Custom set start: { opacity:[1, 0] }
    default；
    type: { opacity: Array<end, start> }
    leave automatic reverse: { opacity: Array<start, end> }

  • Custom: { opacity: 0 }
    Start position is not set。

  • Array: [{ opacity:[1, 0] }, { opacity:[1, 0] }]
    type: [{ opacity: Array<end, start> }, { opacity: Array<start, end>}]

Development

npm install
npm start

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
795K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial