Progress Bar.
https://progress.react-component.vercel.app/
import { Line, Circle } from 'rc-progress';
export default () => (
<>
<Line percent="10" strokeWidth="4" strokeColor="#D3D3D3" />
<Circle percent="10" strokeWidth="4" strokeColor="#D3D3D3" />
</>
);
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|name
|type
|default
|description
|strokeWidth
|Number
|1
|Width of the stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size.
|strokeColor
|String
|#2db7f5
|Stroke color.
|trailWidth
|Number
|1
|Width of the trail stroke. Unit is percentage of SVG canvas size. Trail is always centered relative to actual progress path. If trailWidth are not defined, it same as strokeWidth.
|trailColor
|String
|#D9D9D9
|Color for lighter trail stroke underneath the actual progress path.
|strokeLinecap
|String
|'round'
|The shape to be used at the end of the progress bar, can be `butt`, `square` or `round`.
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-progress
|prefix className for component
|className
|String
|customized className
|style
|Object
|style object will be added to svg element
|percent
|Number
|0
|the percent of the progress
|gapDegree
|Number
|0
|the gap degree of half circle, 0 - 360
|gapPosition
|String
|top
|the gap position, value: top, bottom, left, right.
npm install --save rc-progress
npm install
npm start
rc-progress is released under the MIT license.