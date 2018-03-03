openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

rc-print

by PaulHan
1.0.4 (see all)

print easily

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

565

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rc-print

Create a iframe or new window to print a part of page what you want. Considering the a-x-/react-easy-print if you don`t like to use these two methods

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status NPM downloads

中文请看这里

1. Install

npm install --save rc-print

How to run the demo:

  1. https://hanzhangyu.github.io/rc-print

  2. local demo:

    git clone git@github.com:hanzhangyu/rc-print.git

npm install

npm start

    then open http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your browser.

How to run the test:

npm run test

2. Usage

Use media query to hide the part which is no need to print in the Print component.

css

@media print{
    .printHide{
        visibility: hidden;
    }
}

js

class demo extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <button
                    onClick={() => {
                        this.refs.test.onPrint();
                    }}
print
                </button>
                <Print
                    ref="test" insertHead

                    <div>
                        <p>show</p>
                        <p className="printHide">hide</p>
                    </div>
                </Print>
            </div>
        );
    }
}

更多用法见 https://hanzhangyu.github.io/rc-print

3. Props

名称默认值描述
insertHeadtrueInsert the head tag
ignoreHeadJstrueIgnore the js files when insertHead is enabled
bodyStylefalseInsert the style tag in the body (unrecommended method to write style)
otherStyleundefinedOther styles are inserted into the style tag which will be created in the last of head
isIframetrueUse iframe if it`s true, otherwise new window will be used
iframeStyle'position:absolute;width:0px;height:0px;'The style of iframe
winStyle'toolbar=no,menubar=no'The style of new window
titleundefinedThe title of iframe or new window
preventDefaultfalseReplace the shortcut key of the browser's native print
lazyRenderfalseasync render, rendering when printing only
clearIframeCachefalseClean up the DOM cache.if props changes, it will retain and directly use the DOM left in the last print when choose false
singletonCachetrueWorks when clearIframeCache is false. Like Singleton pattern, only one cache will be save when there is multiple component which has a true singletonCache props
onStartfunction(){}Begin to print
onEndfunction(){}Render print page finish

4. Feature

Pick up the core code to separate with react, or find it. Besides, welcome to recommend.

5. LICENSE

MIT@PaulHan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial