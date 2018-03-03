Create a iframe or new window to print a part of page what you want. Considering the a-x-/react-easy-print if you don`t like to use these two methods

中文请看这里

1. Install

npm install --save rc-print

How to run the demo:

https://hanzhangyu.github.io/rc-print local demo: git clone git@github.com:hanzhangyu/rc-print.git npm install npm start then open http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your browser.

How to run the test:

npm run test

2. Usage

Use media query to hide the part which is no need to print in the Print component.

css @ media print{ .printHide { visibility : hidden; } } js class demo extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => { this.refs.test.onPrint(); }} print </ button > < Print ref = "test" insertHead < div > < p > show </ p > < p className = "printHide" > hide </ p > </ div > </ Print > </ div > ); } }

更多用法见 https://hanzhangyu.github.io/rc-print

3. Props

名称 默认值 描述 insertHead true Insert the head tag ignoreHeadJs true Ignore the js files when insertHead is enabled bodyStyle false Insert the style tag in the body (unrecommended method to write style) otherStyle undefined Other styles are inserted into the style tag which will be created in the last of head isIframe true Use iframe if it`s true, otherwise new window will be used iframeStyle 'position:absolute;width:0px;height:0px;' The style of iframe winStyle 'toolbar=no,menubar=no' The style of new window title undefined The title of iframe or new window preventDefault false Replace the shortcut key of the browser's native print lazyRender false async render, rendering when printing only clearIframeCache false Clean up the DOM cache.if props changes, it will retain and directly use the DOM left in the last print when choose false singletonCache true Works when clearIframeCache is false. Like Singleton pattern, only one cache will be save when there is multiple component which has a true singletonCache props onStart function(){} Begin to print onEnd function(){} Render print page finish

4. Feature

Pick up the core code to separate with react , or find it. Besides, welcome to recommend.

5. LICENSE

MIT@PaulHan.