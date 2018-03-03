Create a
iframe or
new window to print a part of page what you want. Considering the a-x-/react-easy-print if you don`t like to use these two methods
npm install --save rc-print
local demo:
git clone git@github.com:hanzhangyu/rc-print.git
npm install
npm start
then open http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your browser.
npm run test
Use media query to hide the part which is no need to print in the
css
@media print{
.printHide{
visibility: hidden;
}
}
js
class demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<button
onClick={() => {
this.refs.test.onPrint();
}}
print
</button>
<Print
ref="test" insertHead
<div>
<p>show</p>
<p className="printHide">hide</p>
</div>
</Print>
</div>
);
}
}
更多用法见 https://hanzhangyu.github.io/rc-print
|名称
|默认值
|描述
|insertHead
|true
|Insert the head tag
|ignoreHeadJs
|true
|Ignore the js files when
insertHead is enabled
|bodyStyle
|false
|Insert the style tag in the body (unrecommended method to write style)
|otherStyle
|undefined
|Other styles are inserted into the style tag which will be created in the last of head
|isIframe
|true
|Use iframe if it`s true, otherwise new window will be used
|iframeStyle
|'position:absolute;width:0px;height:0px;'
|The style of iframe
|winStyle
|'toolbar=no,menubar=no'
|The style of new window
|title
|undefined
|The title of iframe or new window
|preventDefault
|false
|Replace the shortcut key of the browser's native print
|lazyRender
|false
|async render, rendering when printing only
|clearIframeCache
|false
|Clean up the DOM cache.if props changes, it will retain and directly use the DOM left in the last print when choose false
|singletonCache
|true
|Works when clearIframeCache is false. Like Singleton pattern, only one cache will be save when there is multiple component which has a true singletonCache props
|onStart
|function(){}
|Begin to print
|onEnd
|function(){}
|Render print page finish
Pick up the core code to separate with
react, or find it. Besides, welcome to recommend.
MIT@PaulHan.