prefixCls String rc-picker prefixCls of this component

className String '' additional css class of root dom node

style React.CSSProperties additional style of root dom node

dropdownClassName String '' additional className applied to dropdown

dropdownAlign Object:alignConfig of dom-align value will be merged into placement's dropdownAlign config

popupStyle React.CSSProperties customize popup style

transitionName String '' css class for animation

locale Object import from 'rc-picker/lib/locale/en_US' rc-picker locale

inputReadOnly Boolean false set input to read only

allowClear Boolean false whether show clear button

autoFocus Boolean false whether auto focus

showTime Boolean | Object showTime options to provide an additional time selection

picker time | date | week | month | year control which kind of panel should be shown

format String | String[] depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input. When an array is provided, all values are used for parsing and first value for display

use12Hours Boolean false 12 hours display mode

value moment current value like input's value

defaultValue moment defaultValue like input's defaultValue

open Boolean false current open state of picker. controlled prop

suffixIcon ReactNode The custom suffix icon

clearIcon ReactNode The custom clear icon

prevIcon ReactNode The custom prev icon

nextIcon ReactNode The custom next icon

superPrevIcon ReactNode The custom super prev icon

superNextIcon ReactNode The custom super next icon

disabled Boolean false whether the picker is disabled

placeholder String picker input's placeholder

getPopupContainer function(trigger) to set the container of the floating layer, while the default is to create a div element in body

onChange Function(date: moment, dateString: string) a callback function, can be executed when the selected time is changing

onOpenChange Function(open:boolean) called when open/close picker

onFocus (event:React.FocusEvent\) => void called like input's on focus

onBlur (event:React.FocusEvent\) => void called like input's on blur

onKeyDown (event:React.KeyboardEvent\, preventDefault: () => void) => void input on keydown event