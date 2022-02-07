https://react-component.github.io/picker/
import Picker from 'rc-picker';
import 'rc-picker/assets/index.css';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
render(<Picker />, mountNode);
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-picker
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|''
|additional css class of root dom node
|style
|React.CSSProperties
|additional style of root dom node
|dropdownClassName
|String
|''
|additional className applied to dropdown
|dropdownAlign
|Object:alignConfig of dom-align
|value will be merged into placement's dropdownAlign config
|popupStyle
|React.CSSProperties
|customize popup style
|transitionName
|String
|''
|css class for animation
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-picker/lib/locale/en_US'
|rc-picker locale
|inputReadOnly
|Boolean
|false
|set input to read only
|allowClear
|Boolean
|false
|whether show clear button
|autoFocus
|Boolean
|false
|whether auto focus
|showTime
|Boolean | Object
|showTime options
|to provide an additional time selection
|picker
|time | date | week | month | year
|control which kind of panel should be shown
|format
|String | String[]
|depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale
|use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input. When an array is provided, all values are used for parsing and first value for display
|use12Hours
|Boolean
|false
|12 hours display mode
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|open
|Boolean
|false
|current open state of picker. controlled prop
|suffixIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom suffix icon
|clearIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom clear icon
|prevIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom prev icon
|nextIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom next icon
|superPrevIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom super prev icon
|superNextIcon
|ReactNode
|The custom super next icon
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|whether the picker is disabled
|placeholder
|String
|picker input's placeholder
|getPopupContainer
|function(trigger)
|to set the container of the floating layer, while the default is to create a div element in body
|onChange
|Function(date: moment, dateString: string)
|a callback function, can be executed when the selected time is changing
|onOpenChange
|Function(open:boolean)
|called when open/close picker
|onFocus
|(event:React.FocusEvent\) => void
|called like input's on focus
|onBlur
|(event:React.FocusEvent\) => void
|called like input's on blur
|onKeyDown
|(event:React.KeyboardEvent\, preventDefault: () => void) => void
|input on keydown event
|direction
|String: ltr or rtl
|Layout direction of picker component, it supports RTL direction too.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-picker
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|''
|additional css class of root dom
|style
|React.CSSProperties
|additional style of root dom node
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-picker/lib/locale/en_US'
|rc-picker locale
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|defaultPickerValue
|moment
|Set default display picker view date
|mode
|time | datetime | date | week | month | year | decade
|control which kind of panel
|picker
|time | date | week | month | year
|control which kind of panel
|tabIndex
|Number
|0
|view tabIndex
|showTime
|Boolean | Object
|showTime options
|to provide an additional time selection
|showToday
|Boolean
|false
|whether to show today button
|disabledDate
|Function(date:moment) => Boolean
|whether to disable select of current date
|dateRender
|Function(currentDate:moment, today:moment) => React.Node
|custom rendering function for date cells
|monthCellRender
|Function(currentDate:moment, locale:Locale) => React.Node
|Custom month cell render method
|renderExtraFooter
|(mode) => React.Node
|extra footer
|onSelect
|Function(date: moment)
|a callback function, can be executed when the selected time
|onPanelChange
|Function(value: moment, mode)
|callback when picker panel mode is changed
|onMouseDown
|(event:React.MouseEvent\) => void
|callback when executed onMouseDown event
|direction
|String: ltr or rtl
|Layout direction of picker component, it supports RTL direction too.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-picker
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|''
|additional css class of root dom
|style
|React.CSSProperties
|additional style of root dom node
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-picker/lib/locale/en_US'
|rc-picker locale
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|defaultPickerValue
|moment
|Set default display picker view date
|separator
|String
|'~'
|set separator between inputs
|picker
|time | date | week | month | year
|control which kind of panel
|placeholder
|[String, String]
|placeholder of date input
|showTime
|Boolean | Object
|showTime options
|to provide an additional time selection
|showTime.defaultValue
|[moment, moment]
|to set default time of selected date
|use12Hours
|Boolean
|false
|12 hours display mode
|disabledTime
|Function(date: moment, type:'start'|'end'):Object
|ranges
|{ String | [range: string]: moment[] } | { [range: string]: () => moment[] }
|preseted ranges for quick selection
|format
|String | String[]
|depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale
|use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input. When an array is provided, all values are used for parsing and first value for display
|allowEmpty
|[Boolean, Boolean]
|allow range picker clearing text
|selectable
|[Boolean, Boolean]
|whether to selected picker
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|whether the range picker is disabled
|onChange
|Function(value:[moment], formatString: [string, string])
|a callback function, can be executed when the selected time is changing
|onCalendarChange
|Function(value:[moment], formatString: [string, string], info: { range:'start'|'end' })
|a callback function, can be executed when the start time or the end time of the range is changing
|direction
|String: ltr or rtl
|Layout direction of picker component, it supports RTL direction too.
|order
|Boolean
|true
|(TimeRangePicker only)
false to disable auto order
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|format
|String
|moment format
|showHour
|Boolean
|true
|whether show hour
|showMinute
|Boolean
|true
|whether show minute
|showSecond
|Boolean
|true
|whether show second
|use12Hours
|Boolean
|false
|12 hours display mode
|hourStep
|Number
|1
|interval between hours in picker
|minuteStep
|Number
|1
|interval between minutes in picker
|secondStep
|Number
|1
|interval between seconds in picker
|hideDisabledOptions
|Boolean
|false
|whether hide disabled options
|defaultValue
|moment
|null
|default initial value
npm install
npm start
rc-picker is released under the MIT license.