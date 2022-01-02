openbase logo
rc-pagination

by react-component
3.1.14

React Pagination

Readme

rc-pagination

React Pagination Component.

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage codecov Dependencies DevDependencies npm download

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:9001

online example: https://pagination-react-component.vercel.app

Install

rc-pagination

Usage

import Pagination from 'rc-pagination';

ReactDOM.render(<Pagination />, container);

API

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
disableddisable paginationBool-
defaultCurrentuncontrolled current pageNumber1
currentcurrent pageNumberundefined
totalitems total countNumber0
defaultPageSizedefault items per pageNumber10
pageSizeitems per pageNumber10
onChangepage change callbackFunction(current, pageSize)-
showSizeChangershow pageSize changerBoolfalse when total less then totalBoundaryShowSizeChanger, true when otherwise
totalBoundaryShowSizeChangerwhen total larger than it, showSizeChanger will be truenumber50
pageSizeOptionsspecify the sizeChanger selectionsArray['10', '20', '50', '100']
onShowSizeChangepageSize change callbackFunction(current, size)-
hideOnSinglePagehide on single pageBoolfalse
showPrevNextJumpersshow jump-prev, jump-nextBooltrue
showQuickJumpershow quick goto jumperBool / Objectfalse / {goButton: true}
showTotalshow total records and rangeFunction(total, [from, to])-
classNameclassName of paginationString-
simplewhen set, show simple pagerObjectnull
localeto set l10n configObjectzh_CN
stylethe style of paginationObject{}
showLessItemsshow less page itemsBoolfalse
showTitleshow page items titleBooltrue
itemRendercustom page item rendererFunction(current, type: 'page' | 'prev' | 'next' | 'jump-prev' | 'jump-next', element): React.ReactNode | (current, type, element) => element
prevIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
nextIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
jumpPrevIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
jumpNextIconspecifict the default previous iconReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode

License

rc-pagination is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amin-Mashayekhan19 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Back-end (Laravel) & Front-end (ReactJs) web developer. Some of my experiences: https://www.instagram.com/amin.mashayekhan/
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
dmitriybo1 Rating0 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Ihor Shtyka1 Rating0 Reviews
October 16, 2020

Alternatives

gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsa
react-select-async-paginateWrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
44K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rp
react-paginateA ReactJS component that creates a pagination
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
User Rating
3.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rjp
react-js-paginationSimple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
@clayui/paginationA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
See 45 Alternatives

