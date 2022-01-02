React Pagination Component.
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:9001
online example: https://pagination-react-component.vercel.app
import Pagination from 'rc-pagination';
ReactDOM.render(<Pagination />, container);
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
|disabled
|disable pagination
|Bool
|-
|defaultCurrent
|uncontrolled current page
|Number
|1
|current
|current page
|Number
|undefined
|total
|items total count
|Number
|0
|defaultPageSize
|default items per page
|Number
|10
|pageSize
|items per page
|Number
|10
|onChange
|page change callback
|Function(current, pageSize)
|-
|showSizeChanger
|show pageSize changer
|Bool
false when total less then
totalBoundaryShowSizeChanger,
true when otherwise
|totalBoundaryShowSizeChanger
|when total larger than it,
showSizeChanger will be true
|number
|50
|pageSizeOptions
|specify the sizeChanger selections
|Array
|['10', '20', '50', '100']
|onShowSizeChange
|pageSize change callback
|Function(current, size)
|-
|hideOnSinglePage
|hide on single page
|Bool
|false
|showPrevNextJumpers
|show jump-prev, jump-next
|Bool
|true
|showQuickJumper
|show quick goto jumper
|Bool / Object
|false / {goButton: true}
|showTotal
|show total records and range
|Function(total, [from, to])
|-
|className
|className of pagination
|String
|-
|simple
|when set, show simple pager
|Object
|null
|locale
|to set l10n config
|Object
|zh_CN
|style
|the style of pagination
|Object
|{}
|showLessItems
|show less page items
|Bool
|false
|showTitle
|show page items title
|Bool
|true
|itemRender
|custom page item renderer
|Function(current, type: 'page' | 'prev' | 'next' | 'jump-prev' | 'jump-next', element): React.ReactNode |
(current, type, element) => element
|prevIcon
|specifict the default previous icon
|ReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
|nextIcon
|specifict the default previous icon
|ReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
|jumpPrevIcon
|specifict the default previous icon
|ReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
|jumpNextIcon
|specifict the default previous icon
|ReactNode | (props: PaginationProps) => ReactNode
rc-pagination is released under the MIT license.