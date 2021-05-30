React Notification UI Component
import Notification from 'rc-notification';
Notification.newInstance({}, notification => {
notification.notice({
content: 'content'
});
});
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
http://localhost:8001
online example: https://notification-react-component.vercel.app
props details:
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefix class name for notification container
|style
|Object
|{'top': 65, left: '50%'}
|additional style for notification container.
|getContainer
|getContainer(): HTMLElement
|function returning html node which will act as notification container
|maxCount
|number
|max notices show, drop first notice if exceed limit
props details:
|name
|type
|default
|description
|content
|React.Element
|content of notice
|key
|String
|id of this notice
|closable
|Boolean
|whether show close button
|onClose
|Function
|called when notice close
|duration
|number
|1.5
|after duration of time, this notice will disappear.(seconds)
|style
|Object
|{ right: '50%' }
|additional style for single notice node.
|closeIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the close icon.
|props
|Object
|An object that can contain
data-*,
aria-*, or
role props, to be put on the notification
div. This currently only allows
data-testid instead of
data-* in TypeScript. See https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/28960.
remove single notice with specified key
destroy current notification
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-notification is released under the MIT license.