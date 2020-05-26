Fork from React-HammerJS.

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

If you're looking for native tap event handling in ReactJS, check out my react-tappable package.

Installation

The easiest way to use React-HammerJS is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/hammer.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install rc-hammerjs --save

Usage

React-HammerJS wraps a React component, binding Hammer events to it so it can fire the handlers specified.

Properties

The following events are supported:

onTap

onDoubleTap

onPan

onPanCancel

onPanEnd

onPanStart

onPinch

onPinchCancel

onPinchEnd

onPinchIn

onPinchOut

onPinchStart

onPress

onPressUp

onRotate

onRotateCancel

onRotateEnd

onRotateMove

onRotateStart

onSwipe

You can also provide an action property which is like the onTap event handler but will also be fired onPress .

If you provide the prop direction the pan and swipe events will support Hammer.DIRECTION_(NONE/LEFT/RIGHT/UP/DOWN/HORIZONTAL/VERTICAL/ALL) .

The options property can be used to configure the Hammer manager. These properties will be merged with the default ones.

Example

var Hammer = require ( 'rc-hammerjs' ); < Hammer onTap = {handleTap} onSwipe = {handleSwipe} > < div > Tap Me </ div > </ Hammer > var options = { touchAction : 'compute' , recognizers : { tap : { time : 600 , threshold : 100 } } }; < Hammer onTap = {handleTap} options = {options} > < div > Tap Me </ div > </ Hammer >

Disabled Events

As a default, the pinch and rotate events are disabled in hammer.js, as they would make actions on an element "blocking". You may enable these events using the options object which is a attribute on the react <Hammer> element.

For example, to activate the pinch event on a canvas element:

< Hammer onPinch = {handlePinch} options = {{ recognizers: { pinch: { enable: true } } }}> < canvas > </ canvas > </ Hammer >

Disabled events are detailed in the hammer.js api documentation:

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2016.