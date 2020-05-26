openbase logo
rc-hammerjs

by react-component
0.6.10 (see all)

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

132K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Touch Events

Readme

rc-hammerjs

Fork from React-HammerJS.

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

If you're looking for native tap event handling in ReactJS, check out my react-tappable package.

Installation

The easiest way to use React-HammerJS is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/hammer.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install rc-hammerjs --save

Usage

React-HammerJS wraps a React component, binding Hammer events to it so it can fire the handlers specified.

Properties

The following events are supported:

  • onTap
  • onDoubleTap
  • onPan
  • onPanCancel
  • onPanEnd
  • onPanStart
  • onPinch
  • onPinchCancel
  • onPinchEnd
  • onPinchIn
  • onPinchOut
  • onPinchStart
  • onPress
  • onPressUp
  • onRotate
  • onRotateCancel
  • onRotateEnd
  • onRotateMove
  • onRotateStart
  • onSwipe

You can also provide an action property which is like the onTap event handler but will also be fired onPress.

If you provide the prop direction the pan and swipe events will support Hammer.DIRECTION_(NONE/LEFT/RIGHT/UP/DOWN/HORIZONTAL/VERTICAL/ALL).

The options property can be used to configure the Hammer manager. These properties will be merged with the default ones.

Example

var Hammer = require('rc-hammerjs');

// Default options
<Hammer onTap={handleTap} onSwipe={handleSwipe}><div>Tap Me</div></Hammer>

// Custom options
var options = {
    touchAction:'compute',
    recognizers: {
        tap: {
            time: 600,
            threshold: 100
        }
    }
};

<Hammer onTap={handleTap} options={options}><div>Tap Me</div></Hammer>

Disabled Events

As a default, the pinch and rotate events are disabled in hammer.js, as they would make actions on an element "blocking". You may enable these events using the options object which is a attribute on the react <Hammer> element.

For example, to activate the pinch event on a canvas element:

<Hammer
    onPinch={handlePinch}
    options={{
       recognizers: {
          pinch: { enable: true }
       }
    }}>
    <canvas></canvas>
</Hammer>

Disabled events are detailed in the hammer.js api documentation:

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2016.

