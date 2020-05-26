Fork from React-HammerJS.
ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
If you're looking for native tap event handling in ReactJS, check out my react-tappable package.
The easiest way to use React-HammerJS is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/hammer.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install rc-hammerjs --save
React-HammerJS wraps a React component, binding Hammer events to it so it can fire the handlers specified.
The following events are supported:
onTap
onDoubleTap
onPan
onPanCancel
onPanEnd
onPanStart
onPinch
onPinchCancel
onPinchEnd
onPinchIn
onPinchOut
onPinchStart
onPress
onPressUp
onRotate
onRotateCancel
onRotateEnd
onRotateMove
onRotateStart
onSwipe
You can also provide an
action property which is like the
onTap event handler but will also be fired
onPress.
If you provide the prop
direction the
pan and
swipe events will support
Hammer.DIRECTION_(NONE/LEFT/RIGHT/UP/DOWN/HORIZONTAL/VERTICAL/ALL).
The
options property can be used to configure the Hammer manager. These properties will be merged with the default ones.
var Hammer = require('rc-hammerjs');
// Default options
<Hammer onTap={handleTap} onSwipe={handleSwipe}><div>Tap Me</div></Hammer>
// Custom options
var options = {
touchAction:'compute',
recognizers: {
tap: {
time: 600,
threshold: 100
}
}
};
<Hammer onTap={handleTap} options={options}><div>Tap Me</div></Hammer>
As a default, the
pinch and
rotate events are disabled in hammer.js, as they would make actions on an element "blocking". You may enable these events using the options object which is a attribute on the react
<Hammer> element.
For example, to activate the
pinch event on a
canvas element:
<Hammer
onPinch={handlePinch}
options={{
recognizers: {
pinch: { enable: true }
}
}}>
<canvas></canvas>
</Hammer>
Disabled events are detailed in the hammer.js api documentation:
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2016.