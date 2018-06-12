Support gesture for react component, inspired by hammer.js and AlloyFinger.
npm install --save rc-gesture
import Gesture from 'rc-gesture';
ReactDOM.render(
<Gesture
onTap={(gestureStatus) => { console.log(gestureStatus); }}
>
<div>container</div>
</Gesture>,
container);
all callback funtion will have one parammeter:
type GestureHandler = (s: IGestureStatus) => void;
|name
|type
|default
|description
|direction
|string
|`all`
|control the allowed gesture direction, could be `['all', 'vertical', 'horizontal']`
|onTap
|function
|single tap callback
|onPress
|function
|long tap callback
|onPressOut
|function
|long tap end callback
|onSwipe
|function
|swipe callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback
|onSwipeLeft
|function
|swipe left callback
|onSwipeRight
|function
|swipe right callback
|onSwipeTop
|function
|swipe top callback
|onSwipeBottom
|function
|swipe bottom callback
|onPan
|function
|pan callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback
|onPanStart
|function
|drag start callback
|onPanMove
|function
|drag move callback
|onPanEnd
|function
|drag end callback
|onPanCancel
|function
|drag cancel callback
|onPanLeft
|function
|pan left callback
|onPanRight
|function
|pan right callback
|onPanTop
|function
|pan top callback
|onPanBottom
|function
|pan bottom callback
pinch gesture is not enabled by default, you must set
props.enablePinch = true at first;
|onPinch
|function
|pinch callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback
|onPinchStart
|function
|pinch start callback
|onPinchMove
|function
|pinch move callback
|onPinchEnd
|function
|pinch end callback
|onPanCancel
|function
|pinch cancel callback
|onPinchIn
|function
|pinch in callback
|onPinchOut
|function
|pinch out callback
pinch gesture is not enabled by default, you must set
props.enableRotate = true at first;
|onRotate
|function
|rotate callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback
|onRotateStart
|function
|rotate start callback
|onRotateMove
|function
|rotate move callback
|onRotateEnd
|function
|rotate end callback
|onRotateCancel
|function
|rotate cancel callback
// http://hammerjs.github.io/api/#event-object
export interface IGestureStauts {
/* start status snapshot */
startTime: number;
startTouches: Finger[];
startMutliFingerStatus?: MultiFingerStatus[];
/* now status snapshot */
time: number;
touches: Finger[];
mutliFingerStatus?: MultiFingerStatus[];
/* delta status from touchstart to now, just for singe finger */
moveStatus?: SingeFingerMoveStatus;
/* whether is a long tap */
press?: boolean;
/* whether is a swipe*/
swipe?: boolean;
direction?: number;
/* whether is in pinch process */
pinch?: boolean;
scale?: number;
/* whether is in rotate process */
rotate?: boolean;
rotation?: number; // Rotation (in deg) that has been done when multi-touch. 0 on a single touch.
};
npm install
npm start
npm start and then go to
http://localhost:8005/examples/
Online examples: http://react-component.github.io/gesture/
http://localhost:8005/tests/runner.html?coverage
http://localhost:8005/node_modules/rc-server/node_modules/node-jscover/lib/front-end/jscoverage.html?w=http://localhost:8088/tests/runner.html?coverage
rc-gesture is released under the MIT license.