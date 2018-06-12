Support gesture for react component, inspired by hammer.js and AlloyFinger.

Screenshots

Features

Install

npm install --save rc-gesture

Usage

import Gesture from 'rc-gesture'; ReactDOM.render( <Gesture onTap={(gestureStatus) => { console.log(gestureStatus); }} > <div>container</div> </Gesture>, container);

API

all callback funtion will have one parammeter: type GestureHandler = (s: IGestureStatus) => void;

gesture: the rc-gesture state object, which contain all information you may need, see gesture

common props

name type default description direction string `all` control the allowed gesture direction, could be `['all', 'vertical', 'horizontal']`

Tap & Press

name type default description onTap function single tap callback onPress function long tap callback onPressOut function long tap end callback

Swipe

name type default description onSwipe function swipe callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback onSwipeLeft function swipe left callback onSwipeRight function swipe right callback onSwipeTop function swipe top callback onSwipeBottom function swipe bottom callback

Pan

name type default description onPan function pan callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback onPanStart function drag start callback onPanMove function drag move callback onPanEnd function drag end callback onPanCancel function drag cancel callback onPanLeft function pan left callback onPanRight function pan right callback onPanTop function pan top callback onPanBottom function pan bottom callback

Pinch

pinch gesture is not enabled by default, you must set props.enablePinch = true at first;

name type default description onPinch function pinch callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback onPinchStart function pinch start callback onPinchMove function pinch move callback onPinchEnd function pinch end callback onPanCancel function pinch cancel callback onPinchIn function pinch in callback onPinchOut function pinch out callback

Rotate

pinch gesture is not enabled by default, you must set props.enableRotate = true at first;

name type default description onRotate function rotate callback, will triggered at the same time of all of below callback onRotateStart function rotate start callback onRotateMove function rotate move callback onRotateEnd function rotate end callback onRotateCancel function rotate cancel callback

gesture

// http://hammerjs.github.io/api/#event-object export interface IGestureStauts { /* start status snapshot */ startTime: number; startTouches: Finger[]; startMutliFingerStatus?: MultiFingerStatus[]; /* now status snapshot */ time: number; touches: Finger[]; mutliFingerStatus?: MultiFingerStatus[]; /* delta status from touchstart to now, just for singe finger */ moveStatus?: SingeFingerMoveStatus; /* whether is a long tap */ press?: boolean; /* whether is a swipe*/ swipe?: boolean; direction?: number; /* whether is in pinch process */ pinch?: boolean; scale?: number; /* whether is in rotate process */ rotate?: boolean; rotation?: number; // Rotation (in deg) that has been done when multi-touch. 0 on a single touch. };

Development

npm install npm start

Example

npm start and then go to http://localhost:8005/examples/

Online examples: http://react-component.github.io/gesture/

Test Case

http://localhost:8005/tests/runner.html?coverage

Coverage

http://localhost:8005/node_modules/rc-server/node_modules/node-jscover/lib/front-end/jscoverage.html?w=http://localhost:8088/tests/runner.html?coverage

License