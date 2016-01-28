openbase logo
rc-form-validation

by react-component
2.5.0 (see all)

This project is deprecated, you can try https://github.com/react-component/form

Readme

rc-form-validation

FormValidation For React.

This project is obseleted, you can try rc-form.

Feature

  • support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

rc-form-validation

Usage

var Validation = require('../');
var Validator = Validation.Validator;
React.render(<Validation ref='validation' onValidate={this.onValidate}>
        <Validator ref='validator' rules={[{type: 'string', min: 5, max: 10}, {validator: validateInput}]}>
          <input name="name" value={state.formData.name.value} ref="input" onChange={this.onInputChange}/>
        </Validator>
        <Validator rules={[{type: 'string', required:true, whitespace:true}]}>
          <input name="pass" value={state.formData.pass.value}/>
        </Validator>
      {state.formData.name.errors && state.formData.name.errors.length ? <div ref='error'>{state.formData.name.errors.join(',')}</div> : null}
        {state.formData.pass.errors && state.formData.pass.errors.length ? <div ref='error2'>{state.formData.pass.errors.join(',')}</div> : null}
      </Validation>,container);

API

Validation

props

name type default description
onValidate Function called when validator inside it starts to validate

methods

  • validate(callback:function): validate all fields, call callback with isValid as parameter
  • reset: reset validation to initial state, used for form reset
  • forceValidate(fields:String[],callback:Function): validate specified fields, call callback with isValid as parameter. fields is component's name which is wrapped by Validator

Validator

Validator 's children must be one component which support trigger handler and value/name prop such as

props

name type default description
rules Object|Array see https://github.com/yiminghe/async-validator . for example: {type:'string',min:4},[{type:'string',whitespace:true,required:true},{validator:validateFn}]
trigger String onChange when to validate

mixins

Validation.FieldMixin

provide the following methods:

setField

sync individual field which does not need validation

handleValidate

used as value for onValidate props of Validation

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8010/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/form-validation/examples/

Test Case

http://localhost:8010/tests/runner.html?coverage

Coverage

http://localhost:8010/node_modules/rc-server/node_modules/node-jscover/lib/front-end/jscoverage.html?w=http://localhost:8010/tests/runner.html?coverage

License

rc-form-validation is released under the MIT license.

