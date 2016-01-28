FormValidation For React.

This project is obseleted, you can try rc-form.

Feature

support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

Usage

var Validation = require ( '../' ); var Validator = Validation.Validator; React.render(<Validation ref='validation' onValidate={this.onValidate}> <Validator ref='validator' rules={[{type: 'string', min: 5, max: 10}, {validator: validateInput}]}> <input name="name" value={state.formData.name.value} ref="input" onChange={this.onInputChange}/> </Validator> <Validator rules={[{type: 'string', required:true, whitespace:true}]}> <input name="pass" value={state.formData.pass.value}/> </Validator> {state.formData.name.errors && state.formData.name.errors.length ? <div ref='error'>{state.formData.name.errors.join(',')}</div> : null} {state.formData.pass.errors && state.formData.pass.errors.length ? <div ref='error2'>{state.formData.pass.errors.join(',')}</div> : null} </Validation>,container);

API

Validation

props

name type default description onValidate Function called when validator inside it starts to validate

methods

validate(callback:function): validate all fields, call callback with isValid as parameter

reset: reset validation to initial state, used for form reset

forceValidate(fields:String[],callback:Function): validate specified fields, call callback with isValid as parameter. fields is component's name which is wrapped by Validator

Validator

Validator 's children must be one component which support trigger handler and value/name prop such as

props

name type default description rules Object|Array see https://github.com/yiminghe/async-validator . for example: {type:'string',min:4},[{type:'string',whitespace:true,required:true},{validator:validateFn}] trigger String onChange when to validate

mixins

Validation.FieldMixin

provide the following methods:

setField

sync individual field which does not need validation

used as value for onValidate props of Validation

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8010/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/form-validation/examples/

Test Case

http://localhost:8010/tests/runner.html?coverage

Coverage

http://localhost:8010/node_modules/rc-server/node_modules/node-jscover/lib/front-end/jscoverage.html?w=http://localhost:8010/tests/runner.html?coverage

License

rc-form-validation is released under the MIT license.