openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rc-form

by react-component
2.4.12 (see all)

React High Order Form Component(web & react-native)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rc-form

React High Order Form Component.

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps node version npm download Code Quality: Javascript Total alerts

Development

npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:8000/examples/

Feature

  • Support react.js and even react-native
  • Validate fields with async-validator

Install

rc-form

Usage

import { createForm, formShape } from 'rc-form';

class Form extends React.Component {
  static propTypes = {
    form: formShape,
  };

  submit = () => {
    this.props.form.validateFields((error, value) => {
      console.log(error, value);
    });
  }

  render() {
    let errors;
    const { getFieldProps, getFieldError } = this.props.form;
    return (
      <div>
        <input {...getFieldProps('normal')}/>
        <input {...getFieldProps('required', {
          onChange(){}, // have to write original onChange here if you need
          rules: [{required: true}],
        })}/>
        {(errors = getFieldError('required')) ? errors.join(',') : null}
        <button onClick={this.submit}>submit</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export createForm()(Form);

Use with React Native

Expo preview

avatar

View the source code

Or a quicker version:

import { createForm } from 'rc-form';

class Form extends React.Component {
  componentWillMount() {
    this.requiredDecorator = this.props.form.getFieldDecorator('required', {
      rules: [{required: true}],
    });
  }

  submit = () => {
    this.props.form.validateFields((error, value) => {
      console.log(error, value);
    });
  }

  render() {
    let errors;
    const { getFieldError } = this.props.form;
    return (
      <div>
        {this.requiredDecorator(
          <input
            onChange={
              // can still write your own onChange
            }
          />
        )}
        {(errors = getFieldError('required')) ? errors.join(',') : null}
        <button onClick={this.submit}>submit</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export createForm()(Form);

createForm(option: Object) => (WrappedComponent: React.Component) => React.Component

OptionDescriptionTypeDefault
option.validateMessagesPreseted messages of async-validatorObject{}
option.onFieldsChangeCalled when field changed, you can dispatch fields to redux store.(props, changed, all): voidNOOP
option.onValuesChangeCalled when value changed.(props, changed, all): voidNOOP
option.mapPropsGet new props transferred to WrappedComponent.(props): Objectprops => props
option.mapPropsToFieldsConvert value from props to fields. Used for read fields from redux store.(props): ObjectNOOP
option.fieldNamePropWhere to store the name argument of getFieldProps.String-
option.fieldMetaPropWhere to store the meta data of getFieldProps.String-
option.fieldDataPropWhere to store the field dataString-
option.withRef(deprecated)Maintain an ref for wrapped component instance, use refs.wrappedComponent to access.booleanfalse

Note: use wrappedComponentRef instead of withRef after rc-form@1.4.0

class Form extends React.Component { ... }

// deprecated
const EnhancedForm = createForm({ withRef: true })(Form);
<EnhancedForm ref="form" />
this.refs.form.refs.wrappedComponent // => The instance of Form

// Recommended
const EnhancedForm = createForm()(Form);
<EnhancedForm wrappedComponentRef={(inst) => this.formRef = inst} />
this.formRef // => The instance of Form

(WrappedComponent: React.Component) => React.Component

The returned function of createForm(). It will pass an object as prop form with the following members to WrappedComponent:

getFieldProps(name, option): Object { [valuePropName], [trigger], [validateTrigger] }

Will create props which can be set on a input/InputComponent which support value and onChange interface.

After set, this will create a binding with this input.

<form>
  <input {...getFieldProps('name', { ...options })} />
</form>

name: String

This input's unique name.

option: Object

OptionDescriptionTypeDefault
option.valuePropNameProp name of component's value field, eg: checkbox should be set to checked ...String'value'
option.getValuePropsGet the component props according to field value.(value): Object(value) => ({ value })
option.getValueFromEventSpecify how to get value from event.(e): anySee below
option.initialValueInitial value of current component.any-
option.normalizeReturn normalized value.(value, prev, all): Object-
option.triggerEvent which is listened to collect form data.String'onChange'
option.validateTriggerEvent which is listened to validate. Set to falsy to only validate when call props.validateFields.StringString[]
option.rulesValidator rules. see: async-validatorObject[]-
option.validateFirstWhether stop validate on first rule of error for this field.booleanfalse
option.validateObject[]-
option.validate[n].triggerEvent which is listened to validate. Set to falsy to only validate when call props.validateFields.StringString[]
option.validate[n].rulesValidator rules. see: async-validatorObject[]-
option.hiddenIgnore current field while validating or gettting fieldsbooleanfalse
option.preserveWhether to preserve the value. That will remain the value when the field be unmounted and be mounted againbooleanfalse
Default value of getValueFromEvent
function defaultGetValueFromEvent(e) {
  if (!e || !e.target) {
    return e;
  }
  const { target } = e;
  return target.type === 'checkbox' ? target.checked : target.value;
}
Tips
{
  validateTrigger: 'onBlur',
  rules: [{required: true}],
}
// is the shorthand of
{
  validate: [{
    trigger: 'onBlur',
    rules: [{required: true}],
  }],
}

getFieldDecorator(name:String, option: Object) => (React.Node) => React.Node

Similar to getFieldProps, but add some helper warnings and you can write onXX directly inside React.Node props:

<form>
  {getFieldDecorator('name', otherOptions)(<input />)}
</form>

getFieldsValue([fieldNames: String[]])

Get fields value by fieldNames.

getFieldValue(fieldName: String)

Get field value by fieldName.

getFieldInstance(fieldName: String)

Get field react public instance by fieldName.

setFieldsValue(obj: Object)

Set fields value by kv object.

setFieldsInitialValue(obj: Object)

Set fields initialValue by kv object. use for reset and initial display/value.

setFields(obj: Object)

Set fields by kv object. each field can contain errors and value member.

validateFields([fieldNames: String[]], [options: Object], callback: (errors, values) => void)

Validate and get fields value by fieldNames.

options is the same as validate method of async-validator. And add force.

options.force: Boolean

Defaults to false. Whether to validate fields which have been validated(caused by validateTrigger).

getFieldsError(names): Object{ [name]: String[] }

Get inputs' validate errors.

getFieldError(name): String[]

Get input's validate errors.

isFieldValidating(name: String): Bool

Whether this input is validating.

isFieldsValidating(names: String[]): Bool

Whether one of the inputs is validating.

isFieldTouched(name: String): Bool

Whether this input's value had been changed by user.

isFieldsTouched(names: String[]): Bool

Whether one of the inputs' values had been changed by user.

resetFields([names: String[]])

Reset specified inputs. Defaults to all.

isSubmitting(): Bool (Deprecated)

Whether the form is submitting.

submit(callback: Function) (Deprecated)

Cause isSubmitting to return true, after callback called, isSubmitting return false.

rc-form/lib/createDOMForm(option): Function

createDOMForm enhancement, support props.form.validateFieldsAndScroll

validateFieldsAndScroll([fieldNames: String[]], [options: Object], callback: (errors, values) => void)

props.form.validateFields enhancement, support scroll to the first invalid form field, scroll is the same as dom-scroll-into-view's function parameter config.

options.container: HTMLElement

Defaults to first scrollable container of form field(until document).

Notes

<input {...getFieldProps('change',{
  onChange: this.iWantToKnow // you must set onChange here or use getFieldDecorator to write inside <input>
})}>
  • you can not use ref prop for getFieldProps
<input {...getFieldProps('ref')} />

this.props.form.getFieldInstance('ref') // use this to get ref

or

<input {...getFieldProps('ref',{
  ref: this.saveRef // use function here or use getFieldDecorator to write inside <input> (only allow function)
})} />

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-form is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fie
fielderA field-first form library for React and React Native
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn
tcomb-form-nativeForms library for react-native
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-paper-form-builderReact Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
react-native-formikSet of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
4K
rnf
react-native-formA simple react-native component to wrap your form fields and get their values with just one single method.
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
874
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial