React EditorCore Component

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Chrome for Android IE11, Edge [1, 2] last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions not fully supported [3] not fully supported [3]

[1] May need a shim or a polyfill for some syntax used in Draft.js (docs).

[2] IME inputs have known issues in these browsers, especially Korean (docs).

[3] There are known issues with mobile browsers, especially on Android (docs).

Screenshots

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8003/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/editor-core/

Feature

support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

Usage

var EditorCore = require ( 'rc-editor-core' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); React.render( < EditorCore /> , container);

API

props

name type default description className String additional css class of root dom node

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-editor-core is released under the MIT license.