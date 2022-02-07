react dropdown component
online example: http://react-component.github.io/dropdown/examples/
var Dropdown = require('rc-dropdown');
// use dropdown
|name
|type
|default
|description
|overlayClassName
|String
|additional css class of root dom node
|openClassName
|String
|`${prefixCls}-open`
|className of trigger when dropdown is opened
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-dropdown
|prefix class name
|transitionName
|String
|dropdown menu's animation css class name
|animation
|String
|part of dropdown menu's animation css class name
|placement
|String
|bottomLeft
|Position of menu item. There are: topLeft, topCenter, topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter, bottomRight
|onVisibleChange
|Function
|call when visible is changed
|visible
|boolean
|whether tooltip is visible
|defaultVisible
|boolean
|whether tooltip is visible initially
|overlay
|rc-menu
|rc-menu element
|onOverlayClick
|function(e)
|call when overlay is clicked
|minOverlayWidthMatchTrigger
|boolean
|true (false when set alignPoint)
|whether overlay's width must not be less than trigger's
|getPopupContainer
|Function(menuDOMNode): HTMLElement
|() => document.body
|Where to render the DOM node of dropdown
Note: Additional props are passed into the underlying rc-trigger component. This can be useful for example, to display the dropdown in a separate portal-driven window via the
getDocument() rc-trigger prop.
npm install
npm start
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-dropdown is released under the MIT license.
A beautiful dropdown component builds for react application. Its super-smooth transition and animation of the dropdown menu make it very eye-catching. Used it for building mobile-friendly react applications. But it requires an upgrade compared to other libraries.