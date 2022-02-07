react dropdown component

Screenshot

Example

online example: http://react-component.github.io/dropdown/examples/

install

Usage

var Dropdown = require ( 'rc-dropdown' );

API

props

name type default description overlayClassName String additional css class of root dom node openClassName String `${prefixCls}-open` className of trigger when dropdown is opened prefixCls String rc-dropdown prefix class name transitionName String dropdown menu's animation css class name animation String part of dropdown menu's animation css class name placement String bottomLeft Position of menu item. There are: topLeft, topCenter, topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter, bottomRight onVisibleChange Function call when visible is changed visible boolean whether tooltip is visible defaultVisible boolean whether tooltip is visible initially overlay rc-menu rc-menu element onOverlayClick function(e) call when overlay is clicked minOverlayWidthMatchTrigger boolean true (false when set alignPoint) whether overlay's width must not be less than trigger's getPopupContainer Function(menuDOMNode): HTMLElement () => document.body Where to render the DOM node of dropdown

Note: Additional props are passed into the underlying rc-trigger component. This can be useful for example, to display the dropdown in a separate portal-driven window via the getDocument() rc-trigger prop.

Development

npm install npm start

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-dropdown is released under the MIT license.