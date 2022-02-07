openbase logo
rc-dropdown

by react-component
3.2.0

React Dropdown

Readme

rc-dropdown

react dropdown component

NPM version build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size dumi

Screenshot

Example

online example: http://react-component.github.io/dropdown/examples/

install

rc-dropdown

Usage

var Dropdown = require('rc-dropdown');
// use dropdown

API

props

                                       
name type default description
overlayClassName String additional css class of root dom node
openClassName String`${prefixCls}-open`className of trigger when dropdown is opened
prefixCls String rc-dropdown prefix class name
transitionName String dropdown menu's animation css class name
animation String part of dropdown menu's animation css class name
placement String bottomLeft Position of menu item. There are: topLeft, topCenter, topRight, bottomLeft, bottomCenter, bottomRight
onVisibleChange Function call when visible is changed
visible boolean whether tooltip is visible
defaultVisible boolean whether tooltip is visible initially
overlay rc-menu rc-menu element
onOverlayClick function(e) call when overlay is clicked
minOverlayWidthMatchTrigger booleantrue (false when set alignPoint)whether overlay's width must not be less than trigger's
getPopupContainer Function(menuDOMNode): HTMLElement () => document.body Where to render the DOM node of dropdown

Note: Additional props are passed into the underlying rc-trigger component. This can be useful for example, to display the dropdown in a separate portal-driven window via the getDocument() rc-trigger prop.

Development

npm install
npm start

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-dropdown is released under the MIT license.

December 22, 2020
Easy to Use

A beautiful dropdown component builds for react application. Its super-smooth transition and animation of the dropdown menu make it very eye-catching. Used it for building mobile-friendly react applications. But it requires an upgrade compared to other libraries.

