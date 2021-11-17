className string null -

prefixCls string 'drawer' prefix class

wrapperClassName string null wrapper class name

width string | number null drawer content wrapper width, drawer level transition width

height string | number null drawer content wrapper height, drawer level transition height

open boolean false open or close menu

defaultOpen boolean false default open menu

handler boolean | ReactElement true true or false or ReactElement, default: <divclassName="drawer-handle"><i className="drawer-handle-icon" /></div> ;

placement string left left top right bottom

level string | array all With the drawer level element. all / null / className / id / tagName / array

levelMove number | array | func null level move value. default is drawer width

duration string .3s level animation duration

ease string cubic-bezier(0.78, 0.14, 0.15, 0.86) level animation timing function

getContainer string | func | HTMLElement body Return the mount node for Drawer. if is null use React.creactElement

showMask boolean true mask is show

maskClosable boolean true Clicking on the mask (area outside the Drawer) to close the Drawer or not.

maskStyle CSSProperties null mask style

onChange func null change callback(open)

afterVisibleChange func null transition end callback(open)

onClose func null close click function

onHandleClick func nul handle icon click function

keyboard Boolean true Whether support press esc to close

contentWrapperStyle CSSProperties null content wrapper style