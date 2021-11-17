https://drawer-react-component.vercel.app/
import Drawer from 'rc-drawer';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDom from 'react-dom';
ReactDom.render(
<Drawer>
{menu children}
</Drawer>
, mountNode);
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
|props
|type
|default
|description
|className
|string
|null
|-
|prefixCls
|string
|'drawer'
|prefix class
|wrapperClassName
|string
|null
|wrapper class name
|width
|string | number
|null
|drawer content wrapper width, drawer level transition width
|height
|string | number
|null
|drawer content wrapper height, drawer level transition height
|open
|boolean
|false
|open or close menu
|defaultOpen
|boolean
|false
|default open menu
|handler
|boolean | ReactElement
|true
|true or false or ReactElement, default:
<divclassName="drawer-handle"><i className="drawer-handle-icon" /></div>;
|placement
|string
left
left
top
right
bottom
|level
|string | array
all
|With the drawer level element.
all/ null / className / id / tagName / array
|levelMove
|number | array | func
|null
|level move value. default is drawer width
|duration
|string
.3s
|level animation duration
|ease
|string
cubic-bezier(0.78, 0.14, 0.15, 0.86)
|level animation timing function
|getContainer
|string | func | HTMLElement
body
|Return the mount node for Drawer. if is
null use React.creactElement
|showMask
|boolean
|true
|mask is show
|maskClosable
|boolean
|true
|Clicking on the mask (area outside the Drawer) to close the Drawer or not.
|maskStyle
|CSSProperties
|null
|mask style
|onChange
|func
|null
|change callback(open)
|afterVisibleChange
|func
|null
|transition end callback(open)
|onClose
|func
|null
|close click function
|onHandleClick
|func
|nul
|handle icon click function
|keyboard
|Boolean
|true
|Whether support press esc to close
|contentWrapperStyle
|CSSProperties
|null
|content wrapper style
|autoFocus
|Boolean
|true
|Whether focusing on the drawer after it opened
2.0 Rename
onMaskClick->
onClose, add
maskClosable.
npm install
npm start