Dock Layout for React Component

Dark Theme

Usage

import DockLayout from 'rc-dock' import "rc-dock/dist/rc-dock.css" ; ... defaultLayout = { dockbox : { mode : 'horizontal' , children : [ { tabs : [ { id : 'tab1' , title : 'tab1' , content : < div > Hello World </ div > } ] } ] } }; render() { return ( < DockLayout defaultLayout = {defaultLayout} style = {{ position: " absolute ", left: 10 , top: 10 , right: 10 , bottom: 10 , }} /> ) }

use as uncontrolled layout set layout object in DockLayout.defaultLayout

use as controlled layout set layout object in DockLayout.layout



types

Property Type Comments Default dockbox BoxData main dock box empty BoxData floatbox BoxData main float box, children can only be PanelData empty BoxData

a box is the layout element that contains other boxes or panels

Property Type Comments Default mode 'horizontal' | 'vertical' | 'float' layout mode of the box children (BoxData | PanelData)[] children boxes or panels required

a panel is a visiaul container with tabs button in the title bar

Property Type Comments Default tabs TabData[] children tabs required panelLock PanelLock addition information of a panel, this prevents the panel from being removed when there is no tab inside, a locked panel can not be moved to float layer either

Property Type Comments Default id string unique id required title string | ReactElement tab title required content ReactElement | (tab: TabData) => ReactElement tab content required closable bool whether tab can be closed false group string tabs with different tab group can not be put in same panel, more options for the group can be defined as TabGroup in DefaultLayout.groups

DockLayout API

get the ref of the DockLayout component to use the following API

save layout

saveLayout(): SavedLayout

load layout

loadLayout(savedLayout: SavedLayout): void

move a tab or a panel, if source is already in the layout, you can use the find method to get it with id first

dockMove(source: TabData | PanelData, target: string | TabData | PanelData | BoxData, direction: DropDirection): void ;

find PanelData or TabData by id

find(id: string ): PanelData | TabData;

update a tab with new TabData

returns false if the tab is not found