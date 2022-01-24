import DockLayout from 'rc-dock'
import "rc-dock/dist/rc-dock.css";
...
defaultLayout = {
dockbox: {
mode: 'horizontal',
children: [
{
tabs: [
{id: 'tab1', title: 'tab1', content: <div>Hello World</div>}
]
}
]
}
};
render() {
return (
<DockLayout
defaultLayout={defaultLayout}
style={{
position: "absolute",
left: 10,
top: 10,
right: 10,
bottom: 10,
}}
/>
)
}
|Property
|Type
|Comments
|Default
|dockbox
|BoxData
|main dock box
|empty BoxData
|floatbox
|BoxData
|main float box, children can only be PanelData
|empty BoxData
a box is the layout element that contains other boxes or panels
|Property
|Type
|Comments
|Default
|mode
|'horizontal' | 'vertical' | 'float'
|layout mode of the box
|children
|(BoxData | PanelData)[]
|children boxes or panels
|required
a panel is a visiaul container with tabs button in the title bar
|Property
|Type
|Comments
|Default
|tabs
|TabData[]
|children tabs
|required
|panelLock
|PanelLock
|addition information of a panel, this prevents the panel from being removed when there is no tab inside, a locked panel can not be moved to float layer either
|Property
|Type
|Comments
|Default
|id
|string
|unique id
|required
|title
|string | ReactElement
|tab title
|required
|content
|ReactElement | (tab: TabData) => ReactElement
|tab content
|required
|closable
|bool
|whether tab can be closed
|false
|group
|string
|tabs with different tab group can not be put in same panel, more options for the group can be defined as TabGroup in DefaultLayout.groups
get the
ref of the DockLayout component to use the following API
save layout
saveLayout(): SavedLayout
load layout
loadLayout(savedLayout: SavedLayout): void
move a tab or a panel, if source is already in the layout, you can use the find method to get it with id first
dockMove(source: TabData | PanelData, target: string | TabData | PanelData | BoxData, direction: DropDirection): void;
find PanelData or TabData by id
find(id: string): PanelData | TabData;
update a tab with new TabData
returns false if the tab is not found
updateTab(id: string, newTab: TabData): boolean;