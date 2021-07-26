react dialog component
http://localhost:8007/examples/
online example: https://dialog.react-component.vercel.app/
var Dialog = require('rc-dialog');
ReactDOM.render(
<Dialog title={title} onClose={callback1} visible>
<p>first dialog</p>
</Dialog>
), document.getElementById('t1'));
// use dialog
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Version
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-dialog
|The dialog dom node's prefixCls
|className
|String
|additional className for dialog
|style
|Object
|{}
|Root style for dialog element.Such as width, height
|zIndex
|Number
|bodyStyle
|Object
|{}
|body style for dialog body element.Such as height
|maskStyle
|Object
|{}
|style for mask element
|visible
|Boolean
|false
|current dialog's visible status
|animation
|String
|part of dialog animation css class name
|maskAnimation
|String
|part of dialog's mask animation css class name
|transitionName
|String
|dialog animation css class name
|maskTransitionName
|String
|mask animation css class name
|title
|String|React.Element
|Title of the dialog
|footer
|React.Element
|footer of the dialog
|closable
|Boolean
|true
|whether show close button
|mask
|Boolean
|true
|whether show mask
|maskClosable
|Boolean
|true
|whether click mask to close
|keyboard
|Boolean
|true
|whether support press esc to close
|mousePosition
|{x:number,y:number}
|set pageX and pageY of current mouse(it will cause transform origin to be set).
|onClose
|function()
|called when click close button or mask
|afterClose
|function()
|called when close animation end
|getContainer
|function(): HTMLElement
|to determine where Dialog will be mounted
|destroyOnClose
|Boolean
|false
|to unmount child compenents on onClose
|closeIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the close icon.
|forceRender
|Boolean
|false
|Create dialog dom node before dialog first show
|focusTriggerAfterClose
|Boolean
|true
|focus trigger element when dialog closed
|modalRender
|(node: ReactNode) => ReactNode
|Custom modal content render
|8.3.0
npm install
npm start
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-dialog is released under the MIT license.