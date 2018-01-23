openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdp

rc-datetime-picker

by AllenWu
1.6.1 (see all)

React component for datetime picker by Moment.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rc-Datetime-Picker

Rc-Datetime-Picker is a react component for datetime picker by Moment.js.

Requirements

  • React
  • Moment.js
  • Modern browsers (IE>=9 is required)

Installation

Install with NPM

$ npm install rc-datetime-picker

Manual download

Besides npm package, UMD module is placed under dist/ directory:

  • dist/rc-datetime-picker.js
  • dist/rc-datetime-picker.min.js

Usage

See the demo page.

Props

DatetimePicker Props

Name Type Default Description
moment moment Set the selected date.
onChange Function(datetime: moment) `onChange` will be triggered while datetime changing.
className String Additional css class of root dom node.
isOpen Boolean true Whether to show the picker.
showCalendarPicker Boolean true Whether to show the calendar picker.
showTimePicker Boolean true Whether to show the time picker.
splitPanel Boolean false Enable `split-panel` mode.
shortcuts Object:{name: value} Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date.
maxDate moment Max Date limit.
minDate moment Min Date limit.
weeks Array ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] Text for weekdays.
months Array [Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] Text for months.
dayFormat String 'MMMM, YYYY' Formatting current date of the day panel.
minPanel String 'day' Min panel for select.

DatetimePickerTrigger Props

Name Type Default Description
moment moment Set the selected date.
onChange Function(datetime: moment) `onChange` will be triggered while datetime changing.
className String Additional css class of root dom node.
showCalendarPicker Boolean true Whether to show the calendar picker.
showTimePicker Boolean true Whether to show the time picker.
splitPanel Boolean false Enable `split-panel` mode.
shortcuts Object:{name: value} Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date.
maxDate moment Max Date limit.
minDate moment Min Date limit.
weeks Array ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] Text for weekdays.
months Array [Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] Text for months.
dayFormat String 'MMMM, YYYY' Formatting current date of the day panel.
appendToBody Boolean false Whether to render the picker to `body`.
closeOnSelectDay Boolean false Whether to close the picker when selecting a date on day panel.
disabled Boolean false Disabled triggering.
minPanel String 'day' Min panel for select.

DatetimeRangePicker Props

Name Type Default Description
moment Object: {start: moment, end: moment} Set the selected date range.
onChange Function(datetime: {start: moment, end: moment}) `onChange` will be triggered while confirm button or shortcuts clicked.
className String Additional css class of root dom node.
showCalendarPicker Boolean true Whether to show the calendar picker.
showTimePicker Boolean false Whether to show the time picker.
splitPanel Boolean false Enable `split-panel` mode.
shortcuts Object:{name: {start: moment, end: moment}} Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date range.
maxDate moment Max Date limit.
minDate moment Min Date limit.
weeks Array ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] Text for weekdays.
months Array [Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] Text for months.
dayFormat String 'MMMM, YYYY' Formatting current date of the day panel.
format String 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm' / 'YYYY/MM/DD' Formatting current date of each panel.
showCustomButton Boolean false Whether to show the custom button.
customButtonText String Custom Text for custom button.
customRange Object: {start: moment, end: moment} Last 30 days Set the custom button value.
confirmButtonText String Confirm Text for confirm button.
startDateText String Start Date: Text for start date label.
endDateText String End date: Text for end date label.
dateLimit Object: {name: value} Date range limt.
minPanel String 'day' Min panel for select.

DatetimeRangePickerTrigger Props

Name Type Default Description
moment Object: {start: moment, end: moment} Set the selected date range.
onChange Function(datetime: {start: moment, end: moment}) `onChange` will be triggered while confirm button or shortcuts clicked.
className String Additional css class of root dom node.
showCalendarPicker Boolean true Whether to show the calendar picker.
showTimePicker Boolean false Whether to show the time picker.
splitPanel Boolean false Enable `split-panel` mode.
shortcuts Object:{name: {start: moment, end: moment}} Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date range.
maxDate moment Max Date limit.
minDate moment Min Date limit.
weeks Array ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] Text for weekdays.
months Array [Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] Text for months.
dayFormat String 'MMMM, YYYY' Formatting current date of the day panel.
format String 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm' / 'YYYY/MM/DD' Formatting current date of each panel.
showCustomButton Boolean false Whether to show the custom button.
customButtonText String Custom Text for custom button.
customRange Object: {start: moment, end: moment} Last 30 days Set the custom button value.
confirmButtonText String Confirm Text for confirm button.
startDateText String Start Date: Text for start date label.
endDateText String End date: Text for end date label.
dateLimit Object: {name: value} Date range limt.
appendToBody Boolean false Whether to render the picker to `body`.
disabled Boolean false Disabled triggering.
minPanel String 'day' Min panel for select.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
524K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
106K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial