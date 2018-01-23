Rc-Datetime-Picker
Rc-Datetime-Picker is a react component for datetime picker by Moment.js.
Requirements
- React
- Moment.js
- Modern browsers (IE>=9 is required)
Installation
Install with NPM
$ npm install rc-datetime-picker
Manual download
Besides npm package, UMD module is placed under
dist/ directory:
- dist/rc-datetime-picker.js
- dist/rc-datetime-picker.min.js
Usage
See the demo page.
Props
DatetimePicker Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|moment
|moment
|
|Set the selected date.
|onChange
|Function(datetime: moment)
|
|`onChange` will be triggered while datetime changing.
|className
|String
|
|Additional css class of root dom node.
|isOpen
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the picker.
|showCalendarPicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the calendar picker.
|showTimePicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the time picker.
|splitPanel
|Boolean
|false
|Enable `split-panel` mode.
|shortcuts
|Object:{name: value}
|
|Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date.
|maxDate
|moment
|
|Max Date limit.
|minDate
|moment
|
|Min Date limit.
|weeks
|Array
|['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
|Text for weekdays.
|months
|Array
|[Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
|Text for months.
|dayFormat
|String
|'MMMM, YYYY'
|Formatting current date of the day panel.
|minPanel
|String
|'day'
|Min panel for select.
DatetimePickerTrigger Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|moment
|moment
|
|Set the selected date.
|onChange
|Function(datetime: moment)
|
|`onChange` will be triggered while datetime changing.
|className
|String
|
|Additional css class of root dom node.
|showCalendarPicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the calendar picker.
|showTimePicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the time picker.
|splitPanel
|Boolean
|false
|Enable `split-panel` mode.
|shortcuts
|Object:{name: value}
|
|Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date.
|maxDate
|moment
|
|Max Date limit.
|minDate
|moment
|
|Min Date limit.
|weeks
|Array
|['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
|Text for weekdays.
|months
|Array
|[Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
|Text for months.
|dayFormat
|String
|'MMMM, YYYY'
|Formatting current date of the day panel.
|appendToBody
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to render the picker to `body`.
|closeOnSelectDay
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to close the picker when selecting a date on day panel.
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Disabled triggering.
|minPanel
|String
|'day'
|Min panel for select.
DatetimeRangePicker Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|moment
|Object: {start: moment, end: moment}
|
|Set the selected date range.
|onChange
|Function(datetime: {start: moment, end: moment})
|
|`onChange` will be triggered while confirm button or shortcuts clicked.
|className
|String
|
|Additional css class of root dom node.
|showCalendarPicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the calendar picker.
|showTimePicker
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to show the time picker.
|splitPanel
|Boolean
|false
|Enable `split-panel` mode.
|shortcuts
|Object:{name: {start: moment, end: moment}}
|
|Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date range.
|maxDate
|moment
|
|Max Date limit.
|minDate
|moment
|
|Min Date limit.
|weeks
|Array
|['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
|Text for weekdays.
|months
|Array
|[Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
|Text for months.
|dayFormat
|String
|'MMMM, YYYY'
|Formatting current date of the day panel.
|format
|String
|'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm' / 'YYYY/MM/DD'
|Formatting current date of each panel.
|showCustomButton
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to show the custom button.
|customButtonText
|String
|Custom
|Text for custom button.
|customRange
|Object: {start: moment, end: moment}
|Last 30 days
|Set the custom button value.
|confirmButtonText
|String
|Confirm
|Text for confirm button.
|startDateText
|String
|Start Date:
|Text for start date label.
|endDateText
|String
|End date:
|Text for end date label.
|dateLimit
|Object: {name: value}
|
|Date range limt.
|minPanel
|String
|'day'
|Min panel for select.
DatetimeRangePickerTrigger Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|moment
|Object: {start: moment, end: moment}
|
|Set the selected date range.
|onChange
|Function(datetime: {start: moment, end: moment})
|
|`onChange` will be triggered while confirm button or shortcuts clicked.
|className
|String
|
|Additional css class of root dom node.
|showCalendarPicker
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the calendar picker.
|showTimePicker
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to show the time picker.
|splitPanel
|Boolean
|false
|Enable `split-panel` mode.
|shortcuts
|Object:{name: {start: moment, end: moment}}
|
|Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date range.
|maxDate
|moment
|
|Max Date limit.
|minDate
|moment
|
|Min Date limit.
|weeks
|Array
|['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
|Text for weekdays.
|months
|Array
|[Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
|Text for months.
|dayFormat
|String
|'MMMM, YYYY'
|Formatting current date of the day panel.
|format
|String
|'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm' / 'YYYY/MM/DD'
|Formatting current date of each panel.
|showCustomButton
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to show the custom button.
|customButtonText
|String
|Custom
|Text for custom button.
|customRange
|Object: {start: moment, end: moment}
|Last 30 days
|Set the custom button value.
|confirmButtonText
|String
|Confirm
|Text for confirm button.
|startDateText
|String
|Start Date:
|Text for start date label.
|endDateText
|String
|End date:
|Text for end date label.
|dateLimit
|Object: {name: value}
|
|Date range limt.
|appendToBody
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to render the picker to `body`.
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Disabled triggering.
|minPanel
|String
|'day'
|Min panel for select.