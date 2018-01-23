moment moment Set the selected date.

onChange Function(datetime: moment) `onChange` will be triggered while datetime changing.

className String Additional css class of root dom node.

showCalendarPicker Boolean true Whether to show the calendar picker.

showTimePicker Boolean true Whether to show the time picker.

splitPanel Boolean false Enable `split-panel` mode.

shortcuts Object:{name: value} Add shortcuts on the top `shortcuts-bar` for selecting a date.

maxDate moment Max Date limit.

minDate moment Min Date limit.

weeks Array ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'] Text for weekdays.

months Array [Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] Text for months.

dayFormat String 'MMMM, YYYY' Formatting current date of the day panel.

appendToBody Boolean false Whether to render the picker to `body`.

closeOnSelectDay Boolean false Whether to close the picker when selecting a date on day panel.

disabled Boolean false Disabled triggering.