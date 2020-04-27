A decent and pretty date picker to be used with React

import 'moment/locale/it.js' ; import { DatePicker, DatePickerInput } from 'rc-datepicker' ; const date = '2015-06-26' onChange = ( jsDate, dateString ) => { } React.renderComponent( <div> // this renders the full component (input and datepicker) <DatePickerInput onChange={onChange} value={date} className='my-custom-datepicker-component' {...anyReactInputProps} /> // this renders only a fixed datepicker <DatePicker onChange={onChange} value={date} /> </div>, document.body );

FOR WEBPACK USERS: webpack by default imports every locale. Please take a look at this question on Stack Overflow for possible solutions.

Install

npm install --save rc-datepicker

The npm package is compiled in JavaScript 5

Changelog

Locales

DatePicker and DatePickerInput use Moment.js, therefore they support any locale inside "moment/locale".

To select a locale you need to require it before requiring the datepicker or moment anywhere in your app: this way it will be automatically selected as current locale.

import 'moment/locale/fr.js' import { DatePickerInput } from 'rc-datepicker' ;

DatePickerInput will now use French locale by default.

Switch between locales

You can switch between locales by passing the prop "locale" to DatePickerInput or DatePicker .

WATCH OUT this method requires the wanted locale to be already available in your bundle which is only true if you had already imported it or if you're using moment-with-locales.min.js

import 'moment/locale/fr.js' import 'moment/locale/es.js' <DatePicker locale= 'es' />

Style

DatePickerInput and DatePicker come with their own default style. In order to use it you should import it in your project as follows:

import 'rc-datepicker/lib/style.css' ;

Examples