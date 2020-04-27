openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rc-datepicker

by buildo
5.0.16 (see all)

A decent and pretty date picker to be used with ReactJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

React Datepicker

A decent and pretty date picker to be used with React

image

import 'moment/locale/it.js';
import { DatePicker, DatePickerInput } from 'rc-datepicker';

const date = '2015-06-26' // or Date or Moment.js

onChange = (jsDate, dateString) => {
  // ...
}

React.renderComponent(
  <div>
    // this renders the full component (input and datepicker)
    <DatePickerInput
      onChange={onChange}
      value={date}
      className='my-custom-datepicker-component'
      {...anyReactInputProps}
    />

    // this renders only a fixed datepicker
    <DatePicker onChange={onChange} value={date} />
  </div>,
  document.body
);

You can see a live demo here

or check the full examples here

FOR WEBPACK USERS: webpack by default imports every locale. Please take a look at this question on Stack Overflow for possible solutions.

Install

npm install --save rc-datepicker

The npm package is compiled in JavaScript 5

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

DatePickerInput API

See this readme

Locales

DatePicker and DatePickerInput use Moment.js, therefore they support any locale inside "moment/locale".

To select a locale you need to require it before requiring the datepicker or moment anywhere in your app: this way it will be automatically selected as current locale.

import 'moment/locale/fr.js' // or 'rc-datepicker/node_modules/moment/locale/fr.js' if you don't have it in your node_modules folder

import { DatePickerInput } from 'rc-datepicker';

DatePickerInput will now use French locale by default.

Switch between locales

You can switch between locales by passing the prop "locale" to DatePickerInput or DatePicker.

WATCH OUT this method requires the wanted locale to be already available in your bundle which is only true if you had already imported it or if you're using moment-with-locales.min.js

import 'moment/locale/fr.js'
import 'moment/locale/es.js'

<DatePicker locale='es' />

Style

DatePickerInput and DatePicker come with their own default style. In order to use it you should import it in your project as follows:

import 'rc-datepicker/lib/style.css';

Examples

$ npm install
$ npm start
$ open http://localhost:8080

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
524K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
106K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial