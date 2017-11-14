React Cropping Component
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8001/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/cropping/
var Cropping = require('rc-cropping');
var React = require('react');
ReactDOM.render(<CropViewer
getSpinContent={() => <span>loading...</span> }
renderModal={() => <Dialog />}
circle={true}
/>, document.getElementById('__react-content'));
|name
|type
|default
|description
|className
|String
|additional css class of root dom node
|getSpinContent
|Function() => React.Component
|spin content of Cropper
|renderModal
|Function() => React.Component
|Modal Render of Component, you can pass any React Component to replace it.
|locale
|'en-US' | 'zh-CN'
|i18n locale.
|circle
|boolean
|false
|Croppe circle image or not. If true, you'll get a circle picture. Notice: transparent background *ONLY* supported in png file, croppe jpg file will get white background.
|resizer
|function
|null
|Cropper support custom image resize function, e.g., you can use [pica](https://github.com/nodeca/pica) to down scale your picture more perfectly
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-cropping is released under the MIT license.