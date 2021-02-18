Load config from .{product}rc.{json,yml,js} file.

It is a Node.js library for loading .textlintrc , .eslintrc , .stylelintrc etc...

Features

Find and load a configuration object from:

a package.json property if it is needed

property if it is needed a JSON or YAML, JS "rc file" .<product>rc or .<product>rc.json or .<product>rc.js or .<product>rc.yml , .<product>rc.yaml

TypeScript support Includes .d.ts



Difference

Safe API rc contains shabang in .js file

Enhance Error message

Sync loading cosmiconfig@3+ support sync option

Built-in TypeScript support comisconfig@6* is written by TypeScript



If you want to async support and customize loader, recommended to use cosmiconfig.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install rc-config-loader

Usage

API

export interface rcConfigLoaderOption { packageJSON?: | boolean | { fieldName: string ; }; configFileName?: string ; defaultExtension?: string | string []; cwd?: string ; } export declare function rcFile < R extends {}>(pkgName: string , opts?: rcConfigLoaderOption): { config: R; filePath: string ; } | undefined ;

rcFile return { config, filePath } object.

config : it is config object

: it is config object filePath : absolute path to config file

Note:

rcFile function return undefined if the config file is not found

function return if the config file is not found rcFile throw an Error if the config file content is malformed (causing a parsing error)

Recommenced usage:

import { rcFile } from "rc-config-loader" function loadRcFile ( rcFileName ) { try { const results = rcFile(rcFileName); if (!results) { return {}; } return results.config; } catch (error) { return {} ; } } const config = loadRcFile( "your-application" ); console .log(config);

It will check these files and return config file if found it.

.your-applicationrc.json

.your-applicationrc.yml

.your-applicationrc.yaml

.your-applicationrc.js

[optional] package.json if packageJSON option is enabled



Example

import { rcFile } from "rc-config-loader" console .log(rcFile( "eslint" )); console .log(rcFile( "eslint" , { configFileName : ` ${__dirname} /test/fixtures/.eslintrc` })); console .log(rcFile( "rc-config-loader" , { packageJSON : { fieldName : "directories" } })); console .log(rcFile( "eslint" , { cwd : ` ${__dirname} /test/fixtures` })); console .log(rcFile( "travis" , { configFileName : ".travis" })); console .log(rcFile( "bar" , { configFileName : ` ${__dirname} /test/fixtures/.barrc` , defaultExtension : [ ".json" , ".yml" , ".js" ] })); console .log(rcFile( "foorbar" )); try { rcFile( "unknown" , { configFileName : ` ${__dirname} /test/fixtures/.unknownrc` , defaultExtension : ".json" }) } catch (error) { console .log(error); }

Users

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test :

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

Acknowledgement

Difference