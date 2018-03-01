React Color Picker
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Edge 12.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|IE 10+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
npm install
npm start
online example: http://react-component.github.io/color-picker/
var ColorPicker = require('rc-color-picker');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<ColorPicker />, container);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|align
|Object: alignConfig of dom-align
|popup 's align config
|alpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|animation
|String
|index.css support 'slide-up'
|children
|Node
<span className='react-colorpicker-trigger'></span>
|additional trigger appended to picker
|className
|String
|''
|Aditional class to be added to component
|color
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|defaultAlpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|defaultColor
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|enableAlpha
|Boolean
true
|enable alpha controls
|getCalendarContainer
|Function():Element
function(){return document.body;}
|dom node where picker to be rendered into
|mode
|String
RGB
|color mode, support mode 'RGB', 'HSB' or 'HSL'
|onChange
|Function
|noop
|when select color
|onClose
|Function
|noop
|when color picker popup close
|onOpen
|Function
|noop
|when color picker popup open
|placement
|String
topLeft
|one of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
|transitionName
|String
|css class for animation
rc-color-picker is released under the MIT license.
Amazing light-weight color-picker! I have used it mainly in one of my client's lightroom projects and it was amazing how this plugin has provided just the right tools for me to finish the entire project!