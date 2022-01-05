openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rc-checkbox

by react-component
2.3.2 (see all)

React Checkbox

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

644K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rc-checkbox

Checkbox ui component for react.

NPM version build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size dumi

Install

rc-checkbox

Usage

import checkbox from 'rc-checkbox';

export default () => <checkbox />;

Compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

API

name type default description
prefixCls String rc-checkbox
className String '' additional class name of root node
name String same with native input checkbox
checked enum: 0,1,2
defaultChecked enum: 0,1,2 0 same with native input checkbox
onChange Function(e:Event, checked:Number) called when checkbox is changed. e is native event, checked is original checked state.

Development

npm install
npm start

Online demo: http://react-component.github.io/checkbox/

License

rc-checkbox is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
@szhsin/react-menuReact component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/checkbox⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
234K
@chakra-ui/control-box⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
228K
@react-aria/checkboxA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
82K
@fluentui/react-checkboxFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
997
@radix-ui/react-checkboxAn open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
32K
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial