Checkbox ui component for react.
import checkbox from 'rc-checkbox';
export default () => <checkbox />;
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-checkbox
|className
|String
|''
|additional class name of root node
|name
|String
|same with native input checkbox
|checked
|enum: 0,1,2
|defaultChecked
|enum: 0,1,2
|0
|same with native input checkbox
|onChange
|Function(e:Event, checked:Number)
|called when checkbox is changed. e is native event, checked is original checked state.
npm install
npm start
Online demo: http://react-component.github.io/checkbox/
rc-checkbox is released under the MIT license.