React Cascader Component

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Example

Install

$ npm install rc-cascader --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Cascader from 'rc-cascader' ; const options = [{ 'label' : '福建' , 'value' : 'fj' , 'children' : [{ 'label' : '福州' , 'value' : 'fuzhou' , 'children' : [{ 'label' : '马尾' , 'value' : 'mawei' , }], }, { 'label' : '泉州' , 'value' : 'quanzhou' , }], }, { 'label' : '浙江' , 'value' : 'zj' , 'children' : [{ 'label' : '杭州' , 'value' : 'hangzhou' , 'children' : [{ 'label' : '余杭' , 'value' : 'yuhang' , }], }], }, { 'label' : '北京' , 'value' : 'bj' , 'children' : [{ 'label' : '朝阳区' , 'value' : 'chaoyang' , }, { 'label' : '海淀区' , 'value' : 'haidian' , }], }]; React.render( < Cascader options = {options} > ... </ Cascader > , container);

API

props

name type default description options Object The data options of cascade value Array selected value defaultValue Array initial selected value onChange Function(value, selectedOptions) callback when finishing cascader select changeOnSelect Boolean false change value on each selection loadData Function(selectedOptions) callback when click any option, use for loading more options expandTrigger String 'click' expand current item when click or hover open Boolean visibility of popup overlay onDropdownVisibleChange Function(visible) callback when popup overlay's visibility changed transitionName String transition className like "slide-up" prefixCls String rc-cascader prefix className of popup overlay dropdownClassName String additional className of popup overlay popupPlacement String bottomLeft use preset popup align config from builtinPlacements：bottomRight topRight bottomLeft topLeft getPopupContainer function(trigger:Node):Node () => document.body container which popup select menu rendered into dropdownMenuColumnStyle Object style object for each cascader pop menu fieldNames Object { label: 'label', value: 'value', children: 'children' } custom field name for label and value and children expandIcon ReactNode > specific the default expand icon loadingIcon ReactNode > specific the default loading icon hidePopupOnSelect Boolean >true hide popup on select

option

name type default description label String option text to display value String option value as react key disabled Boolean disabled option children Array children options

Development

$ npm install $ npm start

Test Case

$ npm test

Coverage

$ npm run coverage

License

rc-cascader is released under the MIT license.