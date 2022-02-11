openbase logo
rc-cascader

by react-component
2.3.2 (see all)

cascade select in one box

Readme

rc-cascader

React Cascader Component

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download

Browser Support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Screenshots

Example

http://react-component.github.io/cascader/

Install

rc-cascader

$ npm install rc-cascader --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Cascader from 'rc-cascader';

const options = [{
  'label': '福建',
  'value': 'fj',
  'children': [{
    'label': '福州',
    'value': 'fuzhou',
    'children': [{
      'label': '马尾',
      'value': 'mawei',
    }],
  }, {
    'label': '泉州',
    'value': 'quanzhou',
  }],
}, {
  'label': '浙江',
  'value': 'zj',
  'children': [{
    'label': '杭州',
    'value': 'hangzhou',
    'children': [{
      'label': '余杭',
      'value': 'yuhang',
    }],
  }],
}, {
  'label': '北京',
  'value': 'bj',
  'children': [{
    'label': '朝阳区',
    'value': 'chaoyang',
  }, {
    'label': '海淀区',
    'value': 'haidian',
  }],
}];

React.render(
  <Cascader options={options}>
    ...
  </Cascader>
, container);

API

props

name type default description
options Object The data options of cascade
value Array selected value
defaultValue Array initial selected value
onChange Function(value, selectedOptions) callback when finishing cascader select
changeOnSelect Boolean false change value on each selection
loadData Function(selectedOptions) callback when click any option, use for loading more options
expandTrigger String 'click' expand current item when click or hover
open Boolean visibility of popup overlay
onDropdownVisibleChange Function(visible) callback when popup overlay's visibility changed
transitionName String transition className like "slide-up"
prefixCls String rc-cascader prefix className of popup overlay
dropdownClassName String additional className of popup overlay
popupPlacement String bottomLeft use preset popup align config from builtinPlacements：bottomRight topRight bottomLeft topLeft
getPopupContainer function(trigger:Node):Node () => document.body container which popup select menu rendered into
dropdownMenuColumnStyle Object style object for each cascader pop menu
fieldNames Object { label: 'label', value: 'value', children: 'children' } custom field name for label and value and children
expandIcon ReactNode > specific the default expand icon
loadingIcon ReactNode > specific the default loading icon
hidePopupOnSelect Boolean >true hide popup on select

option

name type default description
label String option text to display
value String option value as react key
disabled Boolean disabled option
children Array children options

Development

$ npm install
$ npm start

Test Case

$ npm test

Coverage

$ npm run coverage

License

rc-cascader is released under the MIT license.

