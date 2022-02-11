React Cascader Component
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
http://react-component.github.io/cascader/
$ npm install rc-cascader --save
import React from 'react';
import Cascader from 'rc-cascader';
const options = [{
'label': '福建',
'value': 'fj',
'children': [{
'label': '福州',
'value': 'fuzhou',
'children': [{
'label': '马尾',
'value': 'mawei',
}],
}, {
'label': '泉州',
'value': 'quanzhou',
}],
}, {
'label': '浙江',
'value': 'zj',
'children': [{
'label': '杭州',
'value': 'hangzhou',
'children': [{
'label': '余杭',
'value': 'yuhang',
}],
}],
}, {
'label': '北京',
'value': 'bj',
'children': [{
'label': '朝阳区',
'value': 'chaoyang',
}, {
'label': '海淀区',
'value': 'haidian',
}],
}];
React.render(
<Cascader options={options}>
...
</Cascader>
, container);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|options
|Object
|The data options of cascade
|value
|Array
|selected value
|defaultValue
|Array
|initial selected value
|onChange
|Function(value, selectedOptions)
|callback when finishing cascader select
|changeOnSelect
|Boolean
|false
|change value on each selection
|loadData
|Function(selectedOptions)
|callback when click any option, use for loading more options
|expandTrigger
|String
|'click'
|expand current item when click or hover
|open
|Boolean
|visibility of popup overlay
|onDropdownVisibleChange
|Function(visible)
|callback when popup overlay's visibility changed
|transitionName
|String
|transition className like "slide-up"
|prefixCls
|String
|rc-cascader
|prefix className of popup overlay
|dropdownClassName
|String
|additional className of popup overlay
|popupPlacement
|String
|bottomLeft
|use preset popup align config from builtinPlacements：bottomRight topRight bottomLeft topLeft
|getPopupContainer
|function(trigger:Node):Node
|() => document.body
|container which popup select menu rendered into
|dropdownMenuColumnStyle
|Object
|style object for each cascader pop menu
|fieldNames
|Object
|{ label: 'label', value: 'value', children: 'children' }
|custom field name for label and value and children
|expandIcon
|ReactNode
|>
|specific the default expand icon
|loadingIcon
|ReactNode
|>
|specific the default loading icon
|hidePopupOnSelect
|Boolean
|>true
|hide popup on select
|name
|type
|default
|description
|label
|String
|option text to display
|value
|String
|option value as react key
|disabled
|Boolean
|disabled option
|children
|Array
|children options
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ npm test
$ npm run coverage
rc-cascader is released under the MIT license.