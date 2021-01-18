React Calendar
import Calendar from 'rc-calendar';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
ReactDOM.render(<Calendar />, container);
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8002/examples/
online example:
http://react-component.github.io/calendar/examples/index.html
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|additional css class of root dom node
|style
|Object
|additional style of root dom node
|dateRender
|(current, value) => React.Node
|date cell
|renderSidebar
|() => React.Node
|side bar
|renderFooter
|(mode) => React.Node
|extra footer
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-calendar/lib/locale/en_US'
|calendar locale
|format
|String | String[]
|depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale
|use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input. When an array is provided, all values are used for parsing and first value for display.
|disabledDate
|Function(current:moment):Boolean
|whether to disable select of current date
|disabledTime
|Function(current:moment):Object
|a function which return a object with member of disabledHours/disabledMinutes/disabledSeconds according to rc-time-picker
|showDateInput
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show input on top of calendar panel
|showWeekNumber
|Boolean
|false
|whether to show week number of year
|showToday
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show today button
|showOk
|Boolean
|auto
|whether has ok button in footer
|timePicker
|React Element
|rc-timer-picker/lib/module/panel element
|onSelect
|Function(date: moment)
|called when a date is selected from calendar
|onClear
|Function()
|called when a date is cleared from calendar
|onChange
|Function(date: moment)
|called when a date is changed inside calendar (next year/next month/keyboard)
|onOk
|Function(date: moment)
|called when ok button is pressed, only if it's visible
|dateInputPlaceholder
|String
|date input's placeholder
|mode
|enum('time', 'date', 'month', 'year', 'decade')
|'date'
|control which kind of panel should be shown
|onPanelChange
|Function(date: moment, mode)
|called when panel changed
|clearIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the clear icon.
|inputMode
|string
|text
|Change the keyboard in mobile device
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|additional css class of root dom node
|style
|Object
|additional style of root dom node
|renderSidebar
|() => React.Node
|side bar
|renderFooter
|() => React.Node
|extra footer
|selectedValue
|moment[]
|current selected value range. with two elements.
|defaultSelectedValue
|moment[]
|default selected value range
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-calendar/lib/locale/en_US'
|calendar locale
|format
|String
|depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale
|use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input
|disabledDate
|Function(current:moment):Boolean
|whether to disable select of current date
|showWeekNumber
|Boolean
|false
|whether to show week number of year
|showToday
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show today button
|showOk
|Boolean
|auto
|whether has ok button in footer
|showClear
|Boolean
|false
|whether has clear button in header
|timePicker
|React Element
|rc-timer-picker/lib/module/panel element
|onSelect
|Function(date: moment[])
|called when a date range is selected from calendar
|onInputSelect
|Function(date: moment[])
|called when a valid date entered in input
|onClear
|Function()
|called when a date range is cleared from calendar
|onChange
|Function(date: moment[])
|called when a date range is changed inside calendar (next year/next month/keyboard)
|onOk
|Function(date: moment)
|called when ok button is pressed, only if it's visible
|dateInputPlaceholder
|String[]
|range date input's placeholders
|disabledTime
|Function(current: moment[], type:'start'|'end'):Object
|a function which return a object with member of disabledHours/disabledMinutes/disabledSeconds according to rc-time-picker
|showDateInput
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show date inputs on top of calendar panels
|type
|enum('both','start', 'end')
|both
|whether fix start or end selected value. check start-end-range example
|mode
|enum('date', 'month', 'year', 'decade')[]
|['date', 'date']
|control which kind of panels should be shown
|onPanelChange
|Function(date: moment[], mode)
|called when panels changed
|hoverValue
|moment[]
|control hover value
|onHoverChange
|Function(hoverValue: moment[])
|called when hover value change
|clearIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the clear icon.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefixCls of this component
|className
|String
|additional css class of root dom node
|style
|Object
|additional style of root dom node
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|locale
|Object
|import from 'rc-calendar/lib/locale/en_US'
|calendar locale
|disabledDate
|Function(current:moment):Boolean
|whether to disable select of current month
|onSelect
|Function(date: moment)
|called when a date is selected from calendar
|monthCellRender
|function
|Custom month cell render method
|monthCellContentRender
|function
|Custom month cell content render method,the content will be appended to the cell.
|onChange
|Function(date: moment)
|called when a date is changed inside calendar (next year/next month/keyboard)
|renderFooter
|() => React.Node
|extra footer
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefixCls of this component
|calendar
|Calendar React Element
|disabled
|Boolean
|whether picker is disabled
|placement
|String|Object
|one of ['left','right','top','bottom', 'topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
|align
|Object: alignConfig of [dom-align](https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align)
|value will be merged into placement's align config.
|animation
|String
|index.css support 'slide-up'
|transitionName
|String
|css class for animation
|value
|moment|moment[]
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment|moment[]
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|onChange
|Function
|called when select a different value
|onOpenChange
|(open:boolean) => void
|called when open/close picker
|open
|Boolean
|current open state of picker. controlled prop
|getCalendarContainer
|() => HTMLElement
|() => {return document.body;}
|dom node where calendar to be rendered into
|dropdownClassName
|string
|additional className applied to dropdown
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefixCls of this component
|Select
|React Component Class
|rc-select Component Class
|value
|moment
|current value like input's value
|defaultValue
|moment
|defaultValue like input's defaultValue
|defaultType
|string
|date
|default panel type: date/month
|type
|string
|panel type: date/month
|onTypeChange
|function(type)
|called when panel type change
|fullscreen
|bool
|false
|monthCellRender
|function
|Custom month cell render method
|dateCellRender
|function
|Custom date cell render method
|monthCellContentRender
|function
|Custom month cell content render method,the content will be appended to the cell.
|dateCellContentRender
|function
|Custom date cell content render method,the content will be appended to the cell.
|onSelect
|Function(date: moment)
|called when a date is selected from calendar
npm test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-calendar is released under the MIT license.