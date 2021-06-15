brace

browserify compatible version of the ace editor.

This badge shows which browsers support annotations, however the editor itself works in pretty much every browser.

Try it in your browser

Installation

npm install brace

Example

var ace = require ( 'brace' ); require ( 'brace/mode/javascript' ); require ( 'brace/theme/monokai' ); var editor = ace.edit( 'javascript-editor' ); editor.getSession().setMode( 'ace/mode/javascript' ); editor.setTheme( 'ace/theme/monokai' );

Include the above as an entry in your browserify build, add a <div id="javascript-editor"></div> to your html page and a JavaScript editor will appear.

This editor will show error/warning annotations if your browser supports WebWorkers created via a blob URL (see testling support badge on top).

Please consult the detailed example for more information.

Why not just use ace?

The ace editor creates the WebWorker via a worker script url. This requires the worker scripts to reside on your server and forces you to host the ace editor on your server as well.

While that is ok in most cases, it prevents you from providing a fully working ace editor package.

With brace, you have two options:

include brace itself when browserifying your app to get a fully working ace editor included with your bundle (no other external scripts needed)

create the bundle as explained above and provide it to others so they can include it in their html page simply via a script tag

What if my browser doesn't support it?

If brace is unable to inline the web worker, it just falls back to provide the ace editor without annotation support. This means the editor is fully functional, but doesn't display errors/warnings on the left side.

As far as I understand, the original ace editor behaves in exactly the same way.

How does it work?

brace has an update script which automatically pulls down the ace builds and refactors them to provide the following:

inline all supported workers

automatically require the workers that a 'mode' (language) depends on inside the mode file itself

provide the modes and themes at the same paths that ace's setMode and setTheme use (just replace 'ace' with 'brace') as seen in the above example

Supported Workers

All workers included with ace are supported, except php and xquery , mainly because I wasn't able to properly stringify their code (any help with that is appreciated).

Can I use it with TypeScript?

Yes, brace includes modular type definitions so you can do normal import statements and type safety checking with TypeScript. The example above becomes:

import * as ace from 'brace' ; import 'brace/mode/javascript' ; import 'brace/theme/monokai' ; const editor = ace.edit( 'javascript-editor' ); editor.getSession().setMode( 'ace/mode/javascript' ); editor.setTheme( 'ace/theme/monokai' );

brace exposes these type definitions in package.json , so they are available when you do npm install brace . You do not need an additional install step or another tool to install these definitions.

These type definitions are kept up to date in the same way as the rest of brace. There is an update script which automatically pulls down the DefinitelyTyped definition and refactors it to be modular rather than global.

Test